News today: Dlamini-Zuma in hot water, inflation, ZEP, stage 6 costs R1b/day

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma facing disciplinary action for refusing to toe the party line and being absent to vote on whether to remove former Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

Meanwhile, ACT and former ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule is confident his party will win Free State, North West, and Northern Cape in next year’s elections.

News Today: 19 September

In today’s weather update, warnings have been issued for hazardous waves along coast and high fire risks in other provinces – full forecast here.

And Eskom said improvements to generation capacity and performance meant load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 Monday – your load shedding schedule here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Mkhwebane: Dlamini-Zuma in hot water

Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will face disciplinary action for refusing to toe the party line.

Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma during the ANC NEC media briefing on 1 August 2018. Picture: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Lucky Morajane

Last week, Dlamini-Zuma was absent from the National Assembly to vote on whether to remove former Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.

ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said she would write a report to the party’s Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, requesting action be taken against Dlamini-Zuma.

CONTINUE: ‘Discipline must be consistent’: Dlamini-Zuma in hot water over missing Mkhwebane removal

ZEP non-renewal will affect lives

The Helen Suzman Foundation has insisted that Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) programme without formal consultation was not in line with the law.

Crowds wait to be cleared to enter South Africa at the border in Musina on 4 January 2021. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The full bench of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard the Department of Home Affairs’ leave to appeal application on Monday.

Motsoaledi and Home Affairs director-general Tommy Makhode, who are the applicants in the litigation, are seeking an order to argue its case before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

CONTINUE: ‘Motsoaledi has made up his mind’: ZEP non-renewal will affect many lives, court hears

ALSO READ: ‘No legitimate purpose to continue ZEP’, Home Affairs argues in court

Ace Magashule ‘not aiming to be president’

The leader of African Congress for Transformation (ACT) and former ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule is confident his party will win Free State, North West, and Northern Cape in next year’s elections.

Former African National Congress (ANC) Secretary General Ace Magashule speaks to the media, on 30 August , during the launch of the new South African political party African Congress for Transformation (ACT). Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Magashule, who launched his party last month, said it would do “very well” in the general elections.

“We will win Free State, Northern Cape, and North West. We are already there in the Eastern Cape. Watch the space,” Magaushle said during an interview on Podcast and Chill.

CONTINUE: ‘I’m not aiming to be president, but party will do very well in 2024,’ says Ace Magashule

Rise in inflation

Economists expect a slight rise in the inflation rate for August on Wednesday due to an increase in the price of fuel, but that the Reserve Bank will keep the repo rate unchanged on Thursday.

Image: iStock

Increasing fuel prices are expected to push inflation up above 5% again.

The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) expects a projected 0.3% increase in inflation for August compared to July due to an increase in transport component.

CONTINUE: Slight rise in inflation expected, yet no increase in repo rate

Stage 6 cost

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says Stage 6 load shedding costs the economy about R1 billion a day.

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: Elmond Jiyane/GCIS

Ramokgopa, who was briefing the media on Sunday, said there would be more planned maintenance outages, with load shedding expected to end at the end of 2024.

“Stage 6 costs the economy up to R1 billion a day. The Minister of Finance [Enoch Godongwana] makes the point one of the structural constraints to the South African economy is load shedding, so clearly the economy won’t recover.

CONTINUE: Stage 6 cost the economy up to R1 billion a day – Ramokgopa

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ: Woman killed by wave, water crisis and load shedding