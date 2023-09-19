News today: Dlamini-Zuma in hot water, inflation, ZEP, stage 6 costs R1b/day
News today includes Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma facing disciplinary action for refusing to toe the party line and being absent to vote on whether to remove former Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
Meanwhile, ACT and former ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule is confident his party will win Free State, North West, and Northern Cape in next year’s elections.
News Today: 19 September
In today’s weather update, warnings have been issued for hazardous waves along coast and high fire risks in other provinces – full forecast here.
And Eskom said improvements to generation capacity and performance meant load shedding will be reduced to Stage 1 Monday – your load shedding schedule here.
Mkhwebane: Dlamini-Zuma in hot water
Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities and ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will face disciplinary action for refusing to toe the party line.
Last week, Dlamini-Zuma was absent from the National Assembly to vote on whether to remove former Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane.
ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina said she would write a report to the party’s Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, requesting action be taken against Dlamini-Zuma.
CONTINUE: ‘Discipline must be consistent’: Dlamini-Zuma in hot water over missing Mkhwebane removal
ZEP non-renewal will affect lives
The Helen Suzman Foundation has insisted that Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi’s decision to terminate the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit (ZEP) programme without formal consultation was not in line with the law.
The full bench of the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria heard the Department of Home Affairs’ leave to appeal application on Monday.
Motsoaledi and Home Affairs director-general Tommy Makhode, who are the applicants in the litigation, are seeking an order to argue its case before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).
CONTINUE: ‘Motsoaledi has made up his mind’: ZEP non-renewal will affect many lives, court hears
ALSO READ: ‘No legitimate purpose to continue ZEP’, Home Affairs argues in court
Ace Magashule ‘not aiming to be president’
The leader of African Congress for Transformation (ACT) and former ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule is confident his party will win Free State, North West, and Northern Cape in next year’s elections.
Magashule, who launched his party last month, said it would do “very well” in the general elections.
“We will win Free State, Northern Cape, and North West. We are already there in the Eastern Cape. Watch the space,” Magaushle said during an interview on Podcast and Chill.
CONTINUE: ‘I’m not aiming to be president, but party will do very well in 2024,’ says Ace Magashule
Rise in inflation
Economists expect a slight rise in the inflation rate for August on Wednesday due to an increase in the price of fuel, but that the Reserve Bank will keep the repo rate unchanged on Thursday.
Increasing fuel prices are expected to push inflation up above 5% again.
The Bureau for Economic Research (BER) expects a projected 0.3% increase in inflation for August compared to July due to an increase in transport component.
CONTINUE: Slight rise in inflation expected, yet no increase in repo rate
Stage 6 cost
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says Stage 6 load shedding costs the economy about R1 billion a day.
Ramokgopa, who was briefing the media on Sunday, said there would be more planned maintenance outages, with load shedding expected to end at the end of 2024.
“Stage 6 costs the economy up to R1 billion a day. The Minister of Finance [Enoch Godongwana] makes the point one of the structural constraints to the South African economy is load shedding, so clearly the economy won’t recover.
CONTINUE: Stage 6 cost the economy up to R1 billion a day – Ramokgopa
In other news today:
- At least 7 people killed in weekend tavern shootings
- Police to probe Musina horror crash that killed more than 20
- Bite of the Big Apple: Ramaphosa in New York to address UN General Assembly
Yesterday’s News recap
