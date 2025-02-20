Springs cop killing: Suspects charged with murder of ‘hero’ captain Wynand du Toit

Gauteng police officer Captain Wynand du Toit tragically lost his life in a fierce gun battle with four armed robbers.

Off-duty police officer Captain Wynand du Toit put his life on the line when he reacted to a robbery in progress in Springs over the weekend. Picture: Supplied

One of the two men facing charges of murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances is under police guard in a hospital with a gunshot wound he sustained in a shootout with slain police officer Captain Wynand du Toit on Sunday.

The 31-year-old Ntuthuzelo Mana appeared in absentia at the Springs Magistrate’s Court where he was charged alongside 37-year-old Sipho Benjamin Ntuli for the murder of Du Toit on Sunday, 16 February 2025.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mana has been out on bail for another crime.

Ntuli and Mana are due back in court on 27 February, while the search for the other two alleged robbers continues.

The 51-year-old police captain, who was attached to the Springs Police Station, was shot and killed during a robbery at a supermarket in Geduld, Springs, while he was off duty.

At his memorial service on Wednesday, Du Toit’s fiancée and fellow officer, Lieutenant Colonel Marinda Brand, said Du Toit was her “everything”.

“He was not only my colleague; he was a legend. He was a hero to everyone. He left a big hole in my life and the entire Springs community. He lived his life like a true policeman. He was involved in many dangerous situations and would walk out alive.

“I often told him that his guardian angels were working overtime to protect him. He didn’t fear any violent situation. His motto was to save lives first and arrest after. He was amazing and left a huge footprint that will not be erased,” Brand was quoted as saying by News24.

Off-duty cop roped into robbery

Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (Hawks) spokesperson Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela said the supermarket owner and his two brothers were allegedly ambushed at 7.15am by four men who entered the shop and ordered them to lie down on the floor.

Du Toit was allegedly approached by a woman who told him that she suspected a robbery was taking place at the Smart Corner Supermarket on 4th Avenue.

This was after she reportedly noticed three men with their faces covered in a vehicle outside the shop.

The police captain made his way to the supermarket and took cover behind a parked vehicle at the entrance while ordering the suspects to drop their weapons.

The suspects allegedly opened fire, prompting the captain to return fire. In the shootout, he managed to shoot two of the assailants before collapsing on the road.

Du Toit was rushed to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Wounded suspect under police guard

After fleeing the scene, Mana was taken to Pholosong Hospital with a gunshot wound. He was arrested by police later that same day.

Ntuli was apprehended on Monday in Evander, Mpumalanga.

NPA ‘vigorously opposed’ bail of murder suspect

The shooting incident, which claimed Du Toit’s life, occurred just two months after Mana was released on R12,000 bail by the Springs District Court on 28 November 2024, where he was appearing for charges of armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

“During that appearance the NPA vigorously opposed his release on bail. That matter was remanded to 13 March 2025 for further investigation,” revealed NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana.

