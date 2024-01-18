Daily news update: Grade 1s on their first day, KZN schools close early due to weather, Phoenix school in flames

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, Grade ones on their first school day, schools in KwaZulu-Natal forced to close early due to severe weather warnings, and arson is suspected after Phoenix Secondary School goes up in flames.

We also look at investigations getting underway after two Tshwane Metro Police officers and a suspect were hit by a TMPD vehicle, critical documents being stolen at African Transformation Movement’s offices, and ANC member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo denying he’s in an affair after being filmed kissing a comrade.

Also, Gospel singer Kenny Makweng’s death, Bafana’s loss to Mali and SA’s former captain for the U-19 Cricket World Cup, David Teeger.

News today: 18 January 2024

In pictures: Grade Ones on their first school day

Bukumuso Hlongwane is seen on her first day of Grade One at Curro Academy Protea Glen, 17 January 2024, in Soweto. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

KZN schools close early amid severe weather warnings

The KwaZulu-Natal government instructed all schools to release pupils early on Wednesday amid severe weather warnings.

KwaZulu-Natal has been experiencing various challenges in the recent weeks emanating from flooding, with a number of communities seriously affected, with at least 50 people losing their lives since December. Picture: iStock

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a level 5 warning for disruptive rain in the province.

WATCH | Phoenix Secondary School in Durban goes up in flames

Arson is suspected to be behind the fire that gutted Phoenix Secondary School in Durban on Tuesday night, the eve of the opening of schools.

Fire at Phoenix Secondary School in Durban. Photo: Supplied

The fire is said to have gutted significant parts of the school premises.

WATCH: Investigations launched after TMPD vehicle hits alleged suspect and two TMPD officials

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has reacted to an incident caught on camera where a suspect and two TMPD officials were hit by a TMPD vehicle in a freak accident that occurred in Hammanskraal.

Screenshot from the video moments before the officers and the suspect are hit by a TMPD vehicle.

The incident occurred on Friday, January 12.

Robbers steal critical documents from ATM HQ in Mthatha

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says critical documents were stolen from their head offices in Mthatha on Tuesday night.

ATM offices have been robbed once again.

According to ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona this was the second burglary in two days.

ANC’s Boy Mamabolo: ‘There is nothing wrong with kissing my own comrades’

ANC Member of Parliament Boy Mamabolo has defended himself, saying he wasn’t cheating on his wife, after a video of the politician kissing a woman circulated on social media after the ANC’s celebrations of their 112 years over the weekend.

ANC MP Boy Mamabolo has denied that he has cheated on his wife. Picture Supplied

“Nope I was not cheating on my wife. She is my cadre and there is nothing wrong with kissing my own comrades. I’m not sleeping with them,” Mamabolo told The Citizen.

Update: Gospel singer Kenny Makweng has passed away

Gospel star Kenny Makweng has passed away, two weeks after he was admitted to the ICU due to brain complications that triggered a stroke.

Gospel star Kenny Makweng. Picture; Instagram/@dr_kenneth_makweng

His management confirmed the news of his passing on Tuesday.

Three things we learned from Bafana loss to Mali

It was not the start Bafana Bafana had hoped for in their quest to reach the knockout stage of the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

Hugo Broos, head coach of South Africa during the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Finals match against Mali at Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium in Korhogo on Tuesday. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

The 2-0 loss to Mali on Tuesday has left them with a mountain to climb in their next two games against Namibia and Tunisia.

Security concerns or discrimination? SAZF calls for Teeger’s reinstatement as U-19 captain

The South African Zionist Federation (SAZF) has demanded the reinstatement of David Teeger as the captain of the SA U-19 cricket team, ahead of the U-19 World Cup which is being held in South Africa from Friday.

David Teeger. Picture: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

According to the SAZF a petition launched in support of Teeger, who was relieved of the team’s captaincy after statements he made last year about the war between Israel and Hamas, has garnered almost 50,000 signatures in its first 24 hours.

