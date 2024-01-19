Daily News update: Class of 2023 82,9% pass rate, Cachalia resigns from DA, family of five murdered, ANC gags Mbalula and more

Headlines you may have missed:

News today includes the class of 2023 have obtained an 82,9% pass rate in their final exams, compared to 80,1% in 2022 and the DA and Ghaleb Cachalia have part ways after a series of disagreements.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a search for suspects in connection with the murder of five family members who were bludgeoned to death with an axe and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has reportedly been gagged following his comments about the fire pool at former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead.

News Today: 19 January 2024

In today’s weather update, the weather service has warned of uncomfortably hot conditions over places in the Northern Cape and Western Cape. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Matrics overcome the ‘eye of Covid-19 storm’: Class of 2023 obtain 82,9% overall pass rate

The Matrics of 2023 overcame tremendous obstacles, and their success despite this is indicative of their diligence and dedication, as well as the extent of support shown by their families, teachers and the Department of Basic Education.

So said the department’s minister, Angie Motshekga, at the ministerial release of the 2023 NSC results, where she also spoke about the improvement in the education sector in the past 30 years, child and adult literacy, and opportunities available to the 82,9% learners who passed, which is the second highest pass rate in SA’s democratic history in terms of the number of candidates but the highest as a percentage.

Ministers and other officials attend release of the NSC results. Photo: Department of Basic Education/X

The 2023 NSC overall pass rate reached the 82.9% mark (compared with 80.1% in 2022 and 76.4% in 2021), an improvement of 2.8% and 6.5% from the pass rates achieved by the classes of 2022 and 2021, respectively. This represents 572 983 candidates who passed the 2023 NSC exams.

CONTINUE: Matrics overcome the ‘eye of Covid-19 storm’: Class of 2023 obtain 82,9% overall pass rate

DA cuts ties with Cachalia over Israel-Palestine war comments

The Democratic Alliance (DA) said it had accepted the resignation of its former shadow Minister for Public Enterprises Ghaleb Cachalia after a fallout over the Israel-Palestine war.

According to DA, the party had accepted Cachalia’s resignation as an MP and as its member.

Democratic Alliance (DA) MP Ghaleb Cachalia speaks during the party’s election campaign on 21 July 2016 in Tshwane. Picture: Gallo Images / Beeld / Deaan Vivier

Tensions had been simmering between Cachalia and the DA leadership after he tweeted his position on the war between Israel and Palestine. The DA has always maintained its belief in a two state solution in the war.

CONTINUE: DA cuts ties with Cachalia over Israel-Palestine war comments

‘These guys are millionaires’: ATM president claims he spoke to ‘hitman’

The president of the African Transformation Movement (ATM) Vuyo Zungula claims he has received a call from a hitman, who reportedly has been assigned to take him out.

Zungula alleged he received the call on Monday from a Free State man who said he had been paid by someone from Pretoria to kidnap and murder him.

ATM president Vuyo Zungula at the Debate on State Of The Nation (SONA) at Cape Town City Hall on 14 February 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Zungula said the man was not willing to tell him who had paid him, but he urged him to be on the lookout for of a white Ford Ranger with Lesotho number plates.

“I will be reporting this to the police this morning [Thursday], but I am cautious of my movements because these are not things you can ignore,” said Zungula.

CONTINUE: ‘These guys are millionaires’: ATM president claims he spoke to ‘hitman’

Police hunt for suspects who murdered KZN family of five in axe attack

KwaZulu-Natal police have launched a search for suspects in connection with the murder of five family members who were bludgeoned to death with an axe.

The family’s bodies were found inside a house at Mgodini area in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday.

The family’s bodies were found inside a house at Mgodini area in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday. Photo: iStock

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said a family member alerted police after making the grim discovery at the home.

CONTINUE: Police hunt for suspects who murdered KZN family of five in axe attack

ANC gags Mbalula over Zuma’s Nkandla fire pool comments

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has reportedly been gagged by the governing party following his comments about the fire pool at former president Jacob Zuma’s Nkandla homestead.

Mbalula dropped a bombshell over a week ago while addressing members of the ANC at Mjindi Town Hall in Barberton, when he admitted that members of the ANC had lied to parliament about the Nkandla fire pool.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

According to national executive committee (NEC) insiders, the ANC’s highest decision-making body believed Mbalula was campaigning against the party,” News24 reported.

CONTINUE: ANC gags Mbalula over Zuma’s Nkandla fire pool comments

In other news today:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Grade 1s on their first day, KZN schools close early due to weather, Phoenix school in flames