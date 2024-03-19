Daily news update: Inmates assault Dr Magudumana | Why Duma took the mic | Rubber bullets fired in Diepkloof

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, Thabo Bester’s ex-girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana claims she was assaulted by two fellow inmates, ANC chairperson in KZN Siboniso Duma discusses his microphone-grabbing incident that led to 16 people being injured, and police disperse protesting Diepkloof hostel residents with rubber bullets.

We also look at Lourencia “Renz” Lombaard being the new fourth accused in the Joshlin case, the alleged blue light robberies mastermind being arrested, and the double standards on GBV exposed by the controversial story of Big Brother’s Yolanda.

News today: 19 March

‘She’s in pain’: Nandipha Magudumana beaten up by sangoma and mentally ill inmate?

Nandipha Magudumana was left “bruised and in pain” following an alleged assault by a sangoma and mentally challenged woman at the Kroonstad Correctional Centre on Sunday, 17 March.

Convicted ‘Facebook rapist’ Thabo Bester’s former girlfriend Nandipha Magudumana has allegedly been assaulted in prison by fellow inmates. Photos: X/ @DrNandipha and @ChriseldaLewis

This according to Magudumana’s lawyer, advocate Machini Motloung, who is now demanding that his client be moved to another prison cell for her safety.

Continue reading

‘We didn’t give the prime minister that platform,’ says Duma on mic grab incident

ANC chairperson in KZN Siboniso Duma says the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi would never have called out a political opponent at a royal event because he understood protocol.

ANC KZN chairperson Siboniso Duma. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart)

Duma’s comment comes after an incident in which he grabbed the microphone from Zulu prime minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi, also an IFP mayor in Zululand District Municipality, during his speech at the

110th commemoration of King Dinuzulu ka Cetshwayo at KwaNkomonye Royal Palace in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday.

Continue reading

Rubber bullets used to disperse protesting Diepkloof hostel residents as public violence case opened

Rubber bullets were fired by the police as residents of Diepkloof hostel in Soweto erupted into another bout of protest, fueled by frustration over substandard living conditions.

FLASHBACK: Police monitor Diepkloof residents after they barricaded roads with burning tyres in Soweto on 26 June 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The hostel residents protested on Monday morning, blocking N1 and N12 highways at the Diepkloof Interchange with rocks and burning tyres.

Continue reading

Joshlin Smith: Who is ‘Renz’, the fourth accused in disappearance case of Saldanha girl? [Watch]

Middelpos resident Lourencia “Renz” Lombaard has taken the place of alleged sangoma Phumza Sigaqa as the fourth accused in the disappearance case of little Joshlin Smith.

Lourencia ‘Renz’ Lombaard, left, appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 18 March 2024. Kelly Smith, the mother of the missing Saldanha girl, Joshlin, pictured top right, and her boyfriend, Jacquin ‘Boeta’ Appollis. Photos: Screengrab via X/ @NewzroomAfrika and Facebook/ Gaytom McKanzie and Mayor Andre Truter

Dressed in a powder-pink long sleeve top, a nervous Lombaard made a brief appearance on Monday at the Vredenburg Magistrate’s Court where she was charged with human trafficking and kidnapping.

Continue reading

Cops nail suspected ‘blue light robberies’ mastermind in Dawn Park

A suspect believed to be the mastermind behind “blue light robberies” after he was found with blue lights, traffic police uniform, a high calibre firearm and ammunition as well as a suspected hijacked motor vehicle has been arrested in a sting operation, Gauteng police said on Monday

The suspect was handcuffed at his home in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, in the early hours of Monday morning. Photo: Saps

The suspect was handcuffed at his home in Dawn Park, Ekurhuleni, in the early hours of Monday morning.

Continue reading

Support for Yolanda after removal from Big Brother ‘reveals society’s double standards on GBV’

The removal of Yolanda as a contestant on Big Brother Mzansi (BBM) has put the spotlight on the disparity of societal treatment towards male and female perpetrators of Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Spot the Difference: The two Big Brother Mzansi contestants who were disqualified for sexual abuse commentary but have received different treatment from social media users. Pictures: bigbromzansi/Instagram

Eulanda ‘Yolanda’ Monyai was booted from the reality TV show after spewing comments relating to sexual violence, targeted at fellow housemate, Sabelo “Papa Ghost” Ncube.

Continue reading

WATCH: MTV base host Shamiso thrown off flight, CemAir says ‘matter has been distorted’

Domestic airline CemAir is in hot water after a live video of a YouTube content creator and MTV Base South presenter goes viral.

Photo: Supplied @Shamiso_/ X account

In the video, Shamiso Mosaka, who is an influencer and also Azania Mosaka’s daughter, can be seen being forced to disembark a plane by a police officer.

Continue reading

Kaizer Chiefs put misbehaving Peterson in his place

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson has been reprimanded for his behaviour towards coach Cavin Johnson during the Soweto derby against Orlando Pirates, a source at the club has revealed.

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson has been reprimanded by his club. Picture: Shukri Hassan/BackpagePix

Peterson was caught live on camera seemingly shouting at Johnson, but it has now been revealed that his anger was actually directed elsewhere.

Continue reading

SA hockey teams withdrawn from African Games due to poor conditions

The SA men’s and women’s hockey sides have both been withdrawn from the African Games in Ghana, with Team SA management claiming on Monday the playing conditions were unsuitable for an international tournament.

South African hockey players will not turn out at the African Games in Ghana. Picture: Ashley Vlotman

According to the SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc), it was decided that the venue in Accra was “not sufficiently prepared to stage the competition”, which was based on recommendations and guidelines set down by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Continue reading