Daily news update: 69 deportees escape facility | Zuma bank account frozen | New witness in Senzo case

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, only one escaped deportee has been been re-arrested since 69 escaped from a centre in Krugersdorp on Sunday, FNB has confirmed it has frozen Jacob Zuma’s account, and Longwe Twala is finally ready to take the stand in the Sezo Meyiwa murder trial.

We also look at the transport minister launching the 2024 Road Safety Awareness Campaign, and the ANC in KZN maintaining its support for Siboniso Duma, photos from the SA Style Awards and the children of the PSL chairperson wanting him to step down.

News today: 21 March

WATCH: Nearly 70 undocumented foreign nationals escaped repatriation centre in Krugersdorp

A total of 69 undocumented foreign nationals awaiting deportation escaped from the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp, Gauteng, on Sunday. Only one has been re-arrested since.

Picture for illustration purposes. File image. 24 September 2005. Krugersdorp, Gauteng, South Africa. Hundreds of immigrant men on the other side of the Repatriation Tunnel at the Lindela Repatriation Centre in Krugersdorp. Picture: Gallo Images

A second attempt was made by deportees on Monday, though this failed. One foreign national succumbed to injuries that occurred during this attempt.

Timing debate: Zuma’s FNB bank account ‘freeze’ raises political eyebrows

On Tuesday, the First National Bank (FNB) confirmed it had halted outgoing payments from former president Jacob Zuma’s bank account.

Former President Jacob Zuma. Picture: AFP

According to the financial service provider this action was in compliance with a specific order by the High Court (KZN Division). The bank stated that it treats all customers objectively and consistently and declined to comment further on any client’s specific bank accounts due to client confidentiality.

Senzo Meyiwa trial: Longwe Twala ready to take the stand after stint in rehab [Watch]

In yet another twist in the almost decade-long Senzo Meyiwa murder mystery, Sello “Chicco” Twala has revealed that his son Longwe will be taking the stand to testify in the high-profile trial unfolding at the North Gauteng High Court, in Pretoria.

Picture File: Longwe Twala, the son of 80s bubble gum musician and music producer Sello ‘Chicco’ Twala. Photo: Gallo Images

The music mogul and businessman told 702 radio host Clement Manyathela that the State’s prosecution wants to feature his troubled son on its witness list. This after he was recently taken in for questioning by the police.

‘Stop blaming witchcraft’ – Chikunga calls out drunk driving ahead of Easter weekend

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has called on South Africans to stop blaming witchcraft for accidents on the roads while they insist on getting behind the wheel while drunk.

Easter Road Safety Campaign Launch. Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga. Picture: Department of Transport/X

Chikunga launched the 2024 Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Mkhondo, Mpumalanga, on Wednesday, where she addressed communities.

Mic grabbing incident: Duma prevented bloodshed, says ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has maintained its support for its chairperson Siboniso Duma despite some traditional leaders claiming that his actions were offensive to the Zulu King Misuzulu ka Zwelithini.

ANC KZN secretary Bheki Mtolo during media briefing at Dr Pixley ka Isaka Seme House in Durban. Picture: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images

The party hosted a press conference on Wednesday where it explained that Duma’s actions were justifiable. It said Duma had prevented the Zulu Prime Minister Thulasizwe Buthelezi from “spoiling” the 110th commemoration of King Dinuzulu ka Zwelithini.

PICS: Celebrity elegance shines bright at the 26th SA Style Awards

Mzansi celebrities sparkled with glitz and glamour at the 26th SA Style Awards this past Sunday.

Blue Mbombo, Lasizwe, and Bonang Matheba at SA Style Awards 2024. Pictures: Instagram

Hosted at the prestigious @Sandton Hotel, the event dazzled attendees with a theme of shades of gold, setting the stage for an evening of opulence and high fashion.

Drumming for change: 1000 drummers to gather at Constitution Hill for Human Rights Festival

Drums are said to be the oldest instrument and they hold a significant place in African culture.

Last year’s drumming for change event. This year the organisers are aiming for 1000 drummers to gather for Human Rights Day celebrations at Constitution Hill. Picture: Supplied

The pulsating instrument is played to communicate, celebrate, mourn and inspire among others.

Irvin Khoza’s kids want him to step down as PSL boss – report

Irvin Khoza’s 21-year stay as the chairman of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) might come to an end soon if his kids get their wish to see their father stepping down from the position.

PSL and Orlando Pirates chairman Irvin Khoza. (Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

The 76-year-old, who is also the chairman of Orlando Pirates, has been the League chairman since 2003.

SA Cup kicks off on Thursday: All you need to know

South Africa’s latest rugby competition, the SA Cup, kicks off on Human Rights Day on Thursday when the Griquas host the Leopards in Kimberley, while the Currie Cup Premier Division champions of last season, the Cheetahs, and the First Division champions, Boland, meet in Bloemfontein on Friday.

The Currie Cup champions of 2023, the Cheetahs, will be favourites to win the SA Cup. Picture: Charle Lombard/Gallo Images

The new competition is a precursor to the Currie Cup which will be played later in the year.

