Daily news update: Lindiwe Zulu denies she bungled R100m meant for GBV victims, ANC and Ezulweni reach settlement, load shedding suspension extended

In today’s news, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu denied responsibility for the bungling of R100 million that was meant to be provided for GBV victims, ANC and Ezulweni Investments reach settlement for R102 million, and Eskom has extended the suspension of load shedding until 29 December.

We also look at nine of the 10 escaped elephants in KZN being recaptured, the fire in Simon’s Town, the ANC threatening legal action against the MK party, and Zahara’s memorial service in the Eastern Cape.

News today: 23 December

Lindiwe Zulu denies bungling R100m meant for GBV victims

Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu has denied responsibility for the bungling of R100 million meant for gender-based violence (GBV) programmes.

Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Thulani Mbele

It has been reported that the R100 million that was supposed to benefit empowerment programmes for GBV victims instead went to organisations that didn’t qualify to receive the money.

ANC, Ezulweni Investments reach settlement over R102 million debt dispute

Following a lengthy legal battle, the ANC has resolved its R102 million debt dispute with Ezulweni Investments.

Picture: Michel Bega

In a brief statement on Friday, the governing party confirmed that it has settled out of court with the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)-based marketing company.

Eskom extends its suspension of load shedding

Eskom provided some festive season cheer on Friday when it announced that load shedding will remain suspended until Friday, 29 December 2023.

Photo: iStock

The parastatal said it was able to do this due to “consistent improvement in available generation capacity, the lower demand, as well as sufficient emergency reserves”.

Elephant exodus: Nine of the 10 escaped elephants in KZN recaptured

Nine of ten elephants which escaped from the iThala Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Wednesday have been recaptured.

Image: iStock

The elephants reportedly escaped through parts of the Phongolo River and KwaBanakile, where a large portion of the fence has been removed by community members.

‘We are not cursed’ – Chikunga says ‘avoidable’ human behaviour causes most road crashes

Transport Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga has stressed that accidents can be reduced if motorists obeyed the rules of the road.

Picture: Jacques Nelles

Chikunga on Friday released the mid-term 2023/2024 festive season road statistics.

Off-duty firefighters called in to help battle blaze in Simon’s Town

Firefighters in Cape Town have been battling to extinguish the fires that have been sweeping through Simon’s Town since Tuesday.

Picture: X/@CityofCT

They were faced with another challenge on Thursday night as a second fire broke out in Glencairn, a seaside village north of Simon’s Town.

ANC threatens legal action against MK party over uMkhonto we Sizwe trademark

Lawyers representing the ANC have sent a letter to Jabulani Sibongiseni Khumalo, the founder of the new MK party, over its use of the uMkhonto we Sizwe logo and trademark.

Picture: Ihsaan HAFFEJEE / AFP

The letter said the ANC has used the uMkhonto we Sizwe trademark for decades.

Queen Elizabeth II was concerned about dying in Scotland: daughter

Queen Elizabeth II was persuaded to step back from making decisions about her own funeral after mentioning that it would be “more difficult” if she died in Scotland, her daughter told a forthcoming documentary.

Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The UK’s longest-serving monarch, who reigned for 70 years, died at the age of 96 at her remote Scottish Highland retreat at Balmoral on 8 September, 2022.

In pictures: Benoni Monkey and Bird Park animals celebrate Christmas early

The Benoni Monkey and Bird Park held their Day of Animal Christmas fun on the 22 December 2023. They encouraged children to participate in the filling up of the Christmas treats for the animals and then distributed them to all the animals in the park.

Shadow the Tiger with his snowman treat of meat and spices during the Benoni Monkey and Bird Parks Day of Animal Christmas fun where the animals were treated to a festive treat in the spirit of Christmas, 22 December 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

WATCH: Zahara’s Eastern Cape memorial service ahead of funeral

After Bulelwa “Zahara” Mkutukana’s Gauteng fans and friends got to bid her farewell last week at Rhema Bible Church, those in her home province, Easter Cape, did the same on Friday.

Picture: zaharasa/Instagram

With the program being directed by veteran broadcaster Putco Mafani, Zahara’s second memorial service is taking place at the East London International Convention Centre (ELICC) in East London.

Vin Diesel faces 2010 sex assault claim by former assistant

Action star Vin Diesel has been accused of sexually assaulting his assistant in an Atlanta hotel room over a decade ago, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday.

Image: Instagram / vindiesel

The suit is the latest claim to be lodged with courts in California, which has extended the length of time in which legal action can be taken in cases of alleged sexual crimes.

Former Proteas captain Dean Elgar announces retirement

Proteas batter Dean Elgar has announced that he will retire from international cricket following the upcoming Test series against India.

Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

Elgar will end his international career with the two Test matches – the first to be played at his home ground in Centurion from 26 December and the second in Cape Town from 3 January.

SuperSport targeting maximum points against in-form Pirates

The DStv Premiership will serve some intriguing ties this weekend with the top four teams all taking on each other.

Thembinkosi Lorch of Orlando Pirates challenged by Kegan Johannes of SuperSport United. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

It will be second versus third when SuperSport United play host to an in-form Orlando Pirates side at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. The Buccaneers have won four of their last five league matches.

