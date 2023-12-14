Daily News Update: Diepsloot residents defend mob justice accused, DJ Sbu ‘heartbroken’ over Zahara, Ramaphosa to appeal Zulu king ruling

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, Diepsloot residents gather at court to show support for men accused of murder in mob justice case, DJ Sbu says he is heartbroken at Zahara’s death, and president Cyril Ramaphosa will appeal a court ruling which set aside the certification of Misuzulu kaZwelithini as AmaZulu King.

We also look at the health minister calling the death of a 15-year-old girl who was raped and denied access to hospital ‘disappointing’, Joburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts’s murder accused explaining why he took her clothes off, an Eastern Cape municipality only signed an agreement this year for a R67 million contract in 2015, and media personality Katlego Maboe pays tribute to Zahara in song as her memorial service details are announced.

News today: 14 December

‘Police are protecting criminals’ – Diepsloot residents defend suspects after mob justice attacks

Diepsloot residents have defended the five men accused of killing seven suspect criminals as their case was postponed to next week.

Diepsloot residents protest against crime on 20 June 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Community members from the area located in the north of Johannesburg gathered outside the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday in support of the five men.

‘I’m heartbroken like everyone else’- DJ Sbu on Zahara’s death

DJ Sbu has spoken for the first time since the passing of Zahara. The media personality, together with former business partner TK Nciza has been dragged for allegedly exploiting Zahara while she was signed under their record label TS Records.

DJ Sbu has spoken for the first time since the passing of Zahara. Picture: djsbulive/Instagram

“I found out yesterday just like everybody else, I was shocked as well. I’m heartbroken like everyone else,” said DJ Sbu, whose real name is Sbusiso Leope.

‘His Majesty remains heir to the throne’ – Ramaphosa to appeal King Misuzulu ruling

President Cyril Ramaphosa will appeal a court ruling which set aside the certification of Misuzulu kaZwelithini as AmaZulu King, the Presidency has confirmed.

King Misuzulu KaZwelithini during the national men’s day against GBVF in Durban on 22 July 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

This week, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria ruled that Ramaphosa’s decision to recognise King Misuzulu as the rightful heir to the throne, following the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu in 2021, was unlawful and invalid.

Death of gang-raped teen denied care at Motherwell NU 11 clinic ‘disappointing, regretful’

Health Minister Joe Phaahla has described the death of Zenizole Vena, a 15-year-old girl who died after being denied care at Motherwell NU 11 clinic in the Eastern Cape, as “disappointing” and “regretful”.

Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla. Picture: Jacques Nelles

This comes after health ombud Professor Taole Mokoena on Tuesday released findings of the investigations into the allegations of a patient denied provision of care at the Motherwell NU 11 Clinic in the Eastern Cape in September last year.

WATCH: ‘I didn’t want to be involved’- Accused explains why he took Kirsten Kluyts’ clothes

Bail proceedings for Johannesburg teacher Kirsten Kluyts’ alleged killer Bafana Mahungela have been postponed to next week by the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

Bafana Makhungela in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on 28 November 2023. Picture: X / @JacaNews

Kluyts’ body was discovered off the running track in a secluded area at George Lea Park (Sandton Sports Club) in Parkmore in October. The Delta Park High School teacher was allegedly attacked by Mahungela during a MyRun event.

Unprecedented Scandal: Eastern Cape municipality pays R67 million upfront, formalises deal a whopping 8 years later

An Eastern Cape municipality paid R67 million to a fleet services company in 2015 without a formal agreement and only signed a contract this year – eight years after the deposit of the millions.

Image: iStock.

Furthermore, the municipal trucks and cars acquired through the deal only amount to R34 million.

These are the revelations of the Public Service Commission (PSC) in Pretoria, who is investigating Alfred Nzo District Municipality.

WATCH: Katlego Maboe remembers Zahara in song, as memorial service details are revealed

While most people have written about the times they saw Zahara perform live or shared anecdotes about how her songs impacted them, media personality Katlego Maboe has remembered the songstress in song.

Katlego Maboe has remebered Zahara in song. Picture: katlegomaboe/Instagra

The Deal or No Deal SA host regularly shares videos of himself strumming the guitar doing covers of some popular songs but on Tuesday as the country was coming to terms with news of Zahara’s passing, Maboe did a heartfelt rendition of Zahara’s Ndiza.

Artist who made Kendrick Lamar artwork says he won’t sell it, despite not meeting the US rapper

After a month-long campaign to meet and handover a drawing of Kendrick Lamar to the rapper, artist Sandile Kgaphola said he won’t sell the artwork, despite being unable to give it to Kendrick.

Sandile Kgapola with the artwork he made for Kendrick Lamar. Picture sk_original_sa/Instagram

“I wouldn’t sell this artwork, I’d probably make them a new one, and I wouldn’t sell this one because of recent events holds more sentimental value,” Kgaphola told The Citizen.

Pirates confirm Lorch return ahead of Arrows tie

Orlando Pirates have confirmed the return of winger Thembinkosi Lorch, who missed Bucs’ last three matches due to suspension.

Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Locrh (Picture: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Lorch was suspended by Pirates after he was given a three-year suspended sentence by the court for assaulting his ex-girlfriend. The Pirates star was also fined R100 000 by the same court.

Lions back-up brigade praised by Van Rooyen after roaring in France

The Lions will be extremely satisfied with a superb performance from their back-up brigade as they kicked off their Challenge Cup campaign with an impressive 28-12 win over USA Perpignan in France over the weekend.

Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse produced a man-of-the-match performance to help his team beat Perpignan in their Challenge Cup opener in France at the weekend. Picture: Valentine Chapuis/Gallo Images

It was always going to be a tricky game as not a single starter from the Lions’ United Rugby Championship (URC) win over Dragons a week earlier made the trip to Europe for the opening match.

