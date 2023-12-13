Daily News Update: SA music poorer without Zahara, Ezulwini and ANC enter urgent negotiations, Zulu nation in turmoil
Photo: iStock/The Citizen/Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news, the South African music industry is said to be poorer without Zahara, Ezulwini Investments’ lawyers have confirmed that the company has started “urgent, without prejudice” settlement negotiations with the ANC, and analysts have described the high court ruling questioning the legitimacy of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as an insult to the Zulu nation.
We also look at municipal workers in the Free State face a black Christmas after not being paid, tensions rising in KwaZulu-Natal after arsonists destroyed public buses, one of the five men accused of murdering Senzo Meyiwa has been found guilty in a drug-related case, and the Letsemeng Local Municipality technical director accused of tender fraud and receiving monthly kickbacks, was granted R50 000 bail.
News today: 13 December
‘South African music is poorer without Zahara’ – Lesley Mofokeng, RISA
Bulelwa Mkutukana, known by her stage name Zahara, passed away at a Johannesburg hospital late on Monday evening.
Details surrounding the cause of her death are still sketchy. The singer and songwriter was admitted to hospital last month. Her family released a statement on 27 November saying that the Loliwe hitmaker was admitted to hospital after complaining about physical pains.
ANC and Ezulwini Investments start ‘urgent, without prejudice’ negotiations over R102m dispute
Ezulwini Investments’ lawyers have confirmed that the company has started “urgent, without prejudice” settlement negotiations with the ANC regarding the R102 million that is owed to them.
Last week, the Sheriff of the Gauteng High Court, who was instructed to begin seizing ANC assets, was prevented from entering Luthuli House.
Zulu nation thrown into turmoil
Analysts have described Monday’s Pretoria high court ruling questioning the legitimacy of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini as an insult to the Zulu nation and African culture in general.
The court judgement followed applications by King Misuzulu’s brother, Prince Simakade Zulu and that of the king’s uncle, Prince Mbonisi Zulu seeking a review of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s decision to recognise His Majesty as the rightful heir to the throne following the death of Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini kaBhekuzulu in 2021.
Outrage as unpaid municipal workers in Free State face black Christmas
Employees at six municipalities in the Free State, some of whom have gone unpaid for months, face a bleak Christmas.
Masilonyane, Kopanong, Mohokare, Mantsopa, Mafube, and Tokologo municipalities have informed employees that there’s no money to pay them.
Bus arson sparks fear in KZN
There are fears that tensions in the regional public transport sector may result in further destruction of property after several buses belonging to SMT were destroyed on Sunday night after arsonists attacked a bus depot in Taylor’s Halt.
Commuters who rely on the bus service for most of their transportation, needs are worried about the impact the violence will have on public transport.
Senzo Meyiwa murder accused found guilty of possession of drugs, ammunition
One of the five men accused of murdering former Orlando Pirates and Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa has been found guilty of two charges in a drug related case.
Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya returned to the dock in the Tembisa Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday to learn of his fate.
Free State municipal director granted bail in R38m tender fraud case
Letsemeng Local Municipality technical director Dineo Tsikang, accused of tender fraud and receiving monthly kickbacks, was granted R50 000 bail in the Koffiefontein Magistrate’s Court, Free State.
Tsikang appeared alongside her co-accused director of service provider, Nkhesebo Solutions, Sebolelo Mochesane.
Gauteng top cop blames foreign nationals, unemployment, alcohol abuse for Diepsloot crime surge
Alcohol, unemployment and the influx of foreign nationals have contributed to the escalating crime rate in Soweto, Diepsloot, Gauteng police commissioner Elias Mawela said on Tuesday.
Mawela briefed the media on Tuesday on plans to address high levels of crime in the Diepsloot policing precinct.
This after seven people were killed in what appears to be two separate instances of mob violence earlier this month.
Zahara’s former bosses DJ Sbu and TK Nciza dragged after singer’s passing
Zahara’s passing has shone the spotlight on her time at TS Records, where she released three albums. After leaving TS Records in 2016 Zahara claimed she was owed millions by the independent label.
Bulelwa ‘Zahara’ Mkutukana died on Monday night, with her death being confirmed by Sports, Arts and Culture minister Zizi Kodwa.
Here’s how Mzansi’s biggest celebs are celebrating festive this year
This year has been filled with various experiences, both positive and challenging. Now is the moment for everyone to take a break, unwind, and enjoy time with their loved ones.
This includes your favourite celebrities, who, when not in front of the camera, play a role in keeping you entertained.
Proteas race to victory over India in rain-affected T20 encounter
Making the opportunity count after the skies cleared up enough to ensure a result, the Proteas raced to an impressive five-wicket victory over India in their T20 International clash in Gqeberha on Tuesday night.
Chasing a revised target of 152 runs to win in a reduced 15-over innings, following a rain interruption which forced an extension of the innings break, South Africa got off to a thunderous start.
‘I really wanted this’: Oosthuizen relieved to end European title drought
Former British Open champion Louis Oosthuizen was delighted and relieved after surviving a last-hole scare on Monday to win the Alfred Dunhill Championship by two shots from fellow South African Charl Schwartzel.
Seeking a first European Tour title since December 2018, Oosthuizen went to the final tee holding a two-stroke advantage over ex-Masters champion Schwartzel.