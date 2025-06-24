Top 10 stories of the day: City Power explains billing differences | Unemployment worse than year ago | New-look Bok jerseys

Here’s your daily news update for Tuesday, 24 June 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava has explained a phenomenon in which customers reload their prepaid electricity meters, only for the power utility to charge them a fixed fee of about 50% of their initial amount.

Meanwhile, the economy shed jobs again in the first quarter of 2025, with unemployment also worse than a year ago, as employment decreased by 95 000 or -0.9% between March 2024 and March 2025, as full-time as well as part-time employment decreased.

Furthermore, the new-look Springbok playing jersey for the 2025 season has been unveiled.

Weather tomorrow: 25 June 2025

Residents of the Western Cape, Northern Cape and Free State must brace themselves for an intense cold front with possible heavy rainfall and light snowfall. Meanwhile, extremely high fire danger conditions are also forecast over places in the Northern Cape, and Free State, as well as the North West. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

City Power explains why it charges some customers more than others

City Power CEO Tshifularo Mashava has explained a phenomenon in which customers reload their prepaid electricity meters, only for the power utility to charge them a fixed fee of about 50% of their initial amount.

This comes amid complaints about the high cost of units beyond the R200 surcharge on prepaid electricity for residential customers, introduced last year.

The Joburg council proposed increasing the prepaid electricity surcharge in May 2025. Picture: X/@RekordNewspaper

Mashava explained in a media briefing on Tuesday why the power utility has been charging some customers more than others.

CONTINUE READING: City Power explains why it charges some customers more than others

Eastern Cape floods: Here’s how much victims will be given to rebuild their homes

The national Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) says funds for building materials will be provided to residents whose homes were damaged during the recent devastating floods in the Eastern Cape.

The floods, which struck various areas in the province earlier this month, claimed the lives of at least 100 people and displaced many families.

Flooded roads after heavy rains fell in Gqeberha on 10 June 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Lulama Zenzile

A national state of disaster was declared in response to the widespread destruction.

CONTINUE READING: Eastern Cape floods: Here’s how much victims will be given to rebuild their homes

Economy sheds jobs again in first quarter, unemployment worse than year ago

The economy shed jobs again in the first quarter of 2025, with unemployment also worse than a year ago, as employment decreased by 95 000 or -0.9% between March 2024 and March 2025, as full-time as well as part-time employment decreased.

According to Statistics SA, its Quarterly Employment Statistics for the first quarter of the year show that total employment decreased by 74 000 or -0.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, from 10 653 000 in December 2024 to 10 579 000 in March 2025.

Picture: iStock

This was due to decreases in trade that shed 52 000 jobs (-2.2%), community services that shed 17 000 jobs (0.6%), mining that shed 4 000 jobs (-0.9%), business services that shed 1 000 jobs (0.0%), construction that also shed 1 000 jobs (-0.2%) and electricity that also shed 1 000 jobs (-1.6%).

CONTINUE READING: Economy sheds jobs again in first quarter, unemployment worse than year ago

Shivambu-MK spat: ‘I am willing to take a drug test,’ says Nhlamulo Ndhlela

Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela says he is willing to take a drug test to prove that he is not a drug addict.

This comes after the party’s former secretary-general, Floyd Shivambu, told eNCA on Monday that Ndhlela is always high on drugs and alcohol.

uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela. Picture: X

Shivambu also described Ndhlela as a “scoundrel”, a “fool” and an “imbecile” who is part of the people who are leading a smear campaign against him.

CONTINUE READING: Shivambu-MK spat: ‘I am willing to take a drug test,’ says Nhlamulo Ndhlela

PICTURES: New-look Bok jerseys unveiled, including special ’95 edition

The new-look Springbok playing jersey for the 2025 season has been unveiled.

And, for hard-core Bok fans, apparel partner Nike have released a jersey commemorating the 30th anniversary of the Springboks winning the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

Jesse Kriel during a recent Bok training session. Picture: Daniel Hlongwane/Gallo Images

The release of a heritage jersey recreates the one worn by the Boks in the 15-12 victory over New Zealand at Ellis Park in 1995, while the new team playing jersey incorporates elements of the King Protea in a striking collar design.

CONTINUE READING: PICTURES: New-look Bok jerseys unveiled, including special ’95 edition

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: 24-year-olds in debt | Ramaphosa calls for Israel-Iran dialogue | Get to know Pirates’ new coach