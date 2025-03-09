Top 10 stories of the day: Godongwana calls for SRD grant scrap| Load shedding suspended | Sex offenders list could exceed 40K

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.
Photo: iStock / The Citizen / Cheryl Kahla
In today’s news update, finance minister Enoch Godongwana has stated that no tax increase will be necessary if the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant is canned, while Eskom has announced that Stage 3 load shedding will be suspended from 10am on Sunday.
Furthermore, the National Register for Sex Offenders reportedly lists more than 32,500 convicted offenders, with an additional 10,456 potential entries still pending in various courts.
Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
News Today: 09 March 2025
Budget 2025: Scrap SRD grant in exchange for zero VAT hike? – Godongwana shares his thoughts
Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has stated that no tax increase will be necessary if the Covid-19 Social Relief of Distress (SRD) grant is canned ahead of next week’s budget speech.
Godongwana is set to present the 2025/2026 national budget on Wednesday, after a delay last month due to disagreements within Cabinet over a proposed 2% increase in value-added tax (VAT) to fill a shortfall of R60 billion.
Continue reading here
Eskom suspends load shedding after recovery of generation capacity
Eskom has announced that Stage 3 load shedding will be suspended from 10am on Sunday.
The parastatal implemented Stage 3 load shedding from 2pm on Friday.
The power cuts were expected to continue until 5am on Monday.
Continue reading here
How big is the national sex offenders list? Maimane’s Bosa says it could reach over 40,000
The National Register for Sex Offenders reportedly lists more than 32,500 convicted offenders, with an additional 10,456 potential entries still pending in various courts.
Build One South Africa (BOSA) said this was revealed to them by the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, recently after a written parliamentary enquiry.
Continue reading here
Decision made on Free State ANC, but could there be a purge underway at Luthuli House?
There are no plans to disband or restructure the leadership of the ANC in the Free State province, despite ongoing challenges, but trouble is reportedly brewing at the party’s top structure.
This weekend, officials from the ANC’s national working committee (NWC) visited the Free State as part of efforts to strengthen the party’s structures and improve governance in the region.
Continue reading here
KZN clinic servicing community closed after snake infestation
A local clinic in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) servicing a semi-rural community in the province has shut its doors after multiple reported snake sightings, including a black mamba and a python.
The KwaNgcolosi Clinic in Ngcolosi, near Hillcrest, has been closed since Monday and has redirected patients to Maphephetheni and Waterfall clinics.
Continue reading here
Here are five more stories of the day:
- ‘Horrific’: 82-seater bus rolls off embankment in KZN, children among casualties
- Ramaphosa’s rallying cry to SA communities
- ‘So close and yet so far’: Lions feel just one mistake cost them the Sharks game
- Local is Lekker! Anlia Etzebeth stuns at the Hollywood Bets Durban July launch
- Warning! The retirement savings gap is widening in South Africa
Yesterday’s News recap
READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Ramokgopa on load shedding sabotage | Omotoso whistleblower shot | Trump’s offer to SA farmers
Download our app