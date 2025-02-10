Top 10 stories of the day: ‘I don’t care’ – Malema to Musk | GNU divided over DRC | Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resigns from EFF

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes another bitter spat has erupted between Elon Musk and Julius Malema after the billionaire’s call for the EFF leader to be declared an “international criminal”.

Meanwhile, the government of national unity (GNU) is divided over how to deal to the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Furthermore, former EFF spokesperson and Member of Parliament Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has resigned from the party.

Weather tomorrow: 11 February 2025

The weather service warns of flooding in Limpopo, fire danger in the Northern Cape, and extreme heat in parts of the Western Cape and Northern Cape. – full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

‘I don’t care’ – Malema hits back at Musk’s calls for him to be sanctioned and declared ‘international criminal’ [VIDEOS]

Another bitter spat has erupted between Elon Musk and Julius Malema after the billionaire’s call for the EFF leader to be declared an “international criminal”.

The South African-born owner of Tesla and SpaceX made the remarks in a post on his social media platform X (formerly Twitter) in response to an old video in which Malema claimed that the DA only supports its white leaders.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Musk accused Malema of deliberately calling for the genocide of white South Africans.

The billionaire said sanctions must be imposed on Malema and the EFF leader should be declared an “international criminal.”

CONTINUE READING: ‘I don’t care’ – Malema hits back at Musk’s calls for him to be sanctioned and declared ‘international criminal’ [VIDEOS]

DA challenges Expropriation Act in court citing legal and procedural flaws

The DA remains firm in its opposition to the recently signed Expropriation Act and has filed papers challenging it, arguing that it is “substantively and procedurally unconstitutional.”

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille announced on Monday afternoon that the party filed papers electronically with the high court on Friday.

DA federal chairperson Helen Zille. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu

Zille said the presidency signed the act into law despite the advice of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson, who provided Ramaphosa with a legal opinion that there were issues with the bill that rendered it unconstitutional.

CONTINUE READING: DA challenges Expropriation Act in court citing legal and procedural flaws

‘Toy soldiers’: GNU parties divided on SANDF mission in DRC

The government of national unity (GNU) is divided over how to deal to the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The National Assembly held an urgent debate on Monday to voice their opinions on how and why 14 South Africans died in the central African conflict.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Families of the 14 fallen soldiers are desperately awaiting news of the repatriation of their loved ones killed by Rwandan-backed forces.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Toy soldiers’: GNU parties divided on SANDF mission in DRC

MK party to open case of treason against AfriForum

The uMkhonto weSizwe party (MK) says it will open a case of treason against AfriForum for allegedly lobbying for the United States’ intervention in the Land Expropriation Act.

MK is expected to open the case at the Cape Town Central Police Station on Monday.

MK party leader Jacob Zuma looks on during a press conference in Sandton, Johannesburg on 22 August 2024. Picture: Emmanuel Croset / AFP

The move follows allegations that AfriForum allegedly misled US President Donald Trump on land reform in the country.

CONTINUE READING: MK party to open case of treason against AfriForum

Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resigns from Julius Malema’s EFF: Here’s what he is doing next [VIDEO]

Former EFF spokesperson and Member of Parliament Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has resigned from the party.

In an interview with the SABC on Monday morning, Ndlozi revealed that he had already handed in his resignation letter to the party.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema with former party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi and former deputy president Floyd Shivambu at the Giant Stadium in Soshanguve on 2 February 2019. Picture: Gallo Images / Simphiwe Nkwali

His resignation comes after months of speculation about his future with the Red Berets following his suspension from the party.

CONTINUE READING: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi resigns from Julius Malema’s EFF: Here’s what he is doing next [VIDEO]

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Ndlozi breaks his silence | Trapped illegal miners | Dricus UFC victory