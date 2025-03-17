Top 10 stories of the day: Michael Lomas granted R2m bail | Sassa fraud case bigger than you think | Joshlin’s aunt testifies

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes Eskom graft-accused Michael Lomas has been granted R2 million bail.

Meanwhile, the case against five South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) accused of fraud has been rolled over to Tuesday as more charges and arrests are expected.

Furthermore, Michaela Daniels, the sister of Kelly Smith, the mother of missing Joshlin, told the court that a week after Joshlin vanished, Smith told her that Joshlin was in the informal settlement and that someone wanted to sell her child.

Weather tomorrow: 18 March 2025

Saws hasn’t issued any severe weather warnings for tomorrow, but scattered and isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected in many parts of the country. Full weather forecast here.

Former Eskom contractor Michael Lomas granted R2m bail

The 77-year-old Lomas appeared in the Johannesburg High Court, where the judgment in his bail application was handed down.

A frail-looking Lomas sat in the dock as Judge Rean Strydom read out the bail judgement.

Judge Strydom ruled that Lomas’ United Kingdom passport and South African identity document must be “surrendered” to the investigating officer.

Police minister Mchunu clears the air on Mkhwanazi complaint

Minister of Police Senzo Mchunu says he was not the one who laid a complaint against KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) top cop.

Mkhwanazi is being forced to respond following an anonymous complaint lodged against him in relation to an incident involving an official at a correctional services facility.

A weekend report claimed Mchunu had lodged a complaint with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) over the matter.

However, Ipid said a “letter written to Lt-General Mkhwanazi by Ipid’s Acting Head of Investigations that the Police Minister requested Ipid to investigate the Provincial Commissioner was erroneously written”.

‘Hundreds of charges’: Sassa fraud case is bigger than you think

Three of the suspects were arrested on Friday at Sassa’s Johannesburg local office for suspected fraudulent activities. The fourth suspect was arrested at her residence in Soweto, while the fifth suspect surrendered to the police on Monday.

The employees, Phumzile Dlamini, Paul Bones, Phumelele Myeza, Keamogetswe Ledwaba and Phiwe Mkhuzangwe, appeared in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Monday on 52 charges.

‘Rasool had one job… he was clearly a red flag to a bull for Trump’ – expert

Former South African ambassador to the United States Ebrahim Rasool was “clearly a red flag to a bull for the Trump administration”, a fellow at the Wilson Centre for Global Affairs says.

“The original sin was him being appointed in the first place. If we wanted to set South Africa-US relations, he was clearly not the person to do it,” said Terence McNamee from the Wilson Centre.

Rasool was expelled on Friday by US Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

Joshlin’s aunt testifies: Kelly said someone wanted to sell her child

Michaela Daniels, the sister of Kelly Smith, the mother of missing Joshlin, took the stand at the Western Cape Circuit High Court in Saldanha on Monday.

She told the court that a week after Joshlin vanished, Smith told her that Joshlin was in the informal settlement and that someone wanted to sell her child.

Joshlin disappeared from the family’s home in Middelpos on 19 January 2024.

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

