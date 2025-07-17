Top 10 stories of the day: ‘Cyril must fall’ march | Holomisa shrugs off coup claims | Lauryn Hill for Delicious Festival

Here’s your daily news update for Thursday, 17 July 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, several civil movements have announced that they will commemorate Mandela Day on the streets, demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Meanwhile, Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Bantu Holomisa, has seemingly shrugged off claims about a coup threat.

Furthermore, US Grammy award-winning singer Lauryn Hill has been announced as the headline act for this year’s Delicious Festival.

Weather tomorrow: 18 July 2025

A yellow level 2 warning has been issued for damaging waves affecting small vessels between Alexander Bay and East London. Very cold conditions and scattered showers are expected in parts of the Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

‘Cyril must fall’: Organisations march against Ramaphosa to Union Buildings on Mandela Day

Several civil movements have announced that they will commemorate Mandela Day on the streets, demanding the resignation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The march, organised by Defend South Africa in collaboration with the United Civic Movements, is scheduled to start from the Old Putco Depot in Marabastad, Tshwane, at 10am and is destined for the Union Buildings.

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: GCIS

Several organisations under the United Civic Movements will be joining the march.

They will be marching against the rising costs, unemployment, uncontrolled illegal immigration, crime, corruption, Phala Phala scandal and the state of the South African National Defence Force, among other issues.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Cyril must fall’: Organisations march against Ramaphosa to Union Buildings on Mandela Day

‘A coup is not discussed on social media’: Holomisa says no need to press panic buttons

Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Bantu Holomisa, has seemingly shrugged off claims about a coup threat, amid growing conversations surrounding South Africa’s national security.

Minister in the Presidency responsible for State Security, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, disclosed this week that the security cluster had identified a “potential risk” of a coup d’état.

Deputy Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Bantu Holomisa. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

Speaking to the media at 1 Military Hospital in Pretoria on Thursday, Holomisa stressed that the security of the state remains a key priority.

“If there is anyone who has such plans, I think he or she is advised to stop that because it has been exposed. A coup is not discussed on social media, that’s not a coup,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: ‘A coup is not discussed on social media’: Holomisa says no need to press panic buttons

Lauryn Hill and sons to headline 12th edition of Delicious Festival

Fresh off her run of celebrating the 25th anniversary of her renowned album, The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, the US Grammy award-winning singer has been announced as the headline act for this year’s Delicious Festival.

Her set at the 12th edition of the festival will include her son, YG Marley and Zion Marley, her former lover and bandmate Wyclef Jean.

Lauryn Hill will hadline the Delicious Festival this year. Picture:mslaurynhill/Instagram

On Thursday afternoon, the festival announced that it would feature the multiple Grammy Award-winning artists alongside South African singer-songwriters Zoë Modiga and Mandisi Dyantyis, and gospel ensemble Joyous Celebration, in its lineup for the music festival.

CONTINUE READING: Lauryn Hill and sons to headline 12th edition of Delicious Festival

MPs asked to recuse themselves from Mkhwanazi police corruption allegations probe

While there is a lack of trust among top leaders of the South African Police Service (Saps), parliamentarians tasked with investigating Lt Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims are also at each other’s throats.

An explosive joint police, justice and constitutional development committee meeting on Wednesday escalated when a Freedom Front Plus MP suggested that National Coloured Congress leader Fadiel Adams recuse himself from the investigation process, citing a conflict of interest.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on police Ian Cameron. Picture: X / @ParliamentZA

The committees have been requested to investigate allegations of corruption and collusion in Saps.

Adams opened several cases against crime intelligence generals and Brigadiers late last year.

CONTINUE READING: MPs asked to recuse themselves from Mkhwanazi police corruption allegations probe

Police shortcomings and employee-staff relations to blame for farm murders — report

A parliamentary report into farm murders has made several recommendations on how to deal with violent rural crime.

The report was the result of a petition by civil society groups that asked for an investigation into attacks on the farming community and its economic impact.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Police shortcomings were noted as contributors to rural crime, specifically poorly resourced rural policing units.

The committee heard how only 40% of police vehicles were properly suited for the terrain they are expected to cover, and that no horseback units were available in some provinces.

CONTINUE READING: Police shortcomings and employee-staff relations to blame for farm murders — report

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: ‘Where’s the coup proof?’ | SA man arrested in US raid | Ackermann named Bulls boss