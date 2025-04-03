Top 10 stories of the day: Presidency on Trump tariffs | VAT hike dispute | 46k illegal foreigners deported

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the Presidency saying US President Donald Trump’s shocking 30% tariffs on South African goods to the United States are a barrier to trade and shared prosperity.

Meanwhile, ActionSA has defended its role in the passing of the national budget in Parliament, as the DA prepares to challenge the process in court.

Furthermore, South Africa is unveiling an ambitious Independent Transmission Programme aimed at attracting private sector investment to expand the country’s electricity grid.

Weather tomorrow: 4 April 2025

South Africa faces severe weather on Friday, with thunderstorms, flooding, and strong winds forecast in several regions, while heatwave conditions persist in the Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Trump’s 30% tariffs on SA a ‘barrier to trade and shared prosperity’, Presidency says [VIDEO]

US President Donald Trump’s shocking 30% tariffs on South African goods to the United States are a barrier to trade and shared prosperity, the Presidency says.

Trump slapped a universal 10% baseline tariff on all imports into the US and additional reciprocal tariffs for several other countries, including 30% for South Africa.

US President Donald Trump revealed a revised tariffs chart on Wednesday(AFP)

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Vincent Magwenya said they have noted with concern the newly imposed tariffs on South African exports to the US.

“While South Africa remains committed to a mutually beneficial trade relationship with the United States, unilaterally imposed and punitive tariffs are a concern and serve as a barrier to trade and shared prosperity.“

CONTINUE READING: Trump’s 30% tariffs on SA a ‘barrier to trade and shared prosperity’, Presidency says [VIDEO]

2025 budget: ActionSA defends its stance as DA seeks to interdict VAT hike

ActionSA has defended its role in the passing of the national budget in Parliament, as the DA prepares to challenge the process in court.

The National Assembly adopted the 2025 fiscal framework and revenue proposals by a narrow majority on Wednesday.

ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip at Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams

However, the adoption included a key recommendation — proposed by ActionSA during a joint finance committee meeting — that the National Treasury must explore alternative revenue streams within 30 days to replace planned increases in value-added tax (VAT) and adjustments to personal income tax brackets.

Addressing the media on Thursday, ActionSA parliamentary leader Athol Trollip emphasised the party’s opposition to tax hikes and hit back at the criticism from some political parties.

CONTINUE READING: 2025 budget: ActionSA defends its stance as DA seeks to interdict VAT hike

Home Affairs deports more than 46 000 illegal immigrants in past year

The Department of Home Affairs has deported more than 40 000 illegal immigrants in the 2024-2025 financial year, it revealed on Wednesday.

According to Minister Leon Schreiber, the number of deportations in South Africa is double the number conducted in France, which previously ranked the highest in deportation rates.

Image used for illustration. Picture: Tariro Washinyira

“The performance of South Africa’s Department of Home Affairs over the past year exceeds the number of deportations conducted by France (22 000) and Germany (20 000) combined over the same period,” the department said.

Home Affairs stated that by 31 March it had increased the number of deportations of illegal immigrants to 46 898.

CONTINUE READING: Home Affairs deports more than 46 000 illegal immigrants in past year

Pirates confirm Riveiro exit

Orlando Pirates on Thursday announced that head coach Jose Riveiro will leave the club at the end of this season.

Speculation was rife about the future of the Spanish coach, whose contract with Pirates will come to an end in June.

Jose Riveiro will leave Orlando Pirates at the end of this season. Picture: Backpagepix

“Orlando Pirates can reveal the Jose Riveiro will be stepping down from his position as head coach at the end of the season,” said the Buccaneers in a statement.

“The achievements of the intervening years speak for themselves. The joy that Jose and his support staff have brought this club will never be forgotten.”

CONTINUE READING: Pirates confirm Riveiro exit

Alleged kidnapping kingpin Faizel Charloos arrested after fleeing court

Kidnapping mastermind Faizel Charloos was arrested on Wednesday after he fled from the Protea Magistrate’s Court.

The Mozambican kidnapping kingpin was handcuffed just hours after he fled from the court on Tuesday.

Faizel Charloos was handcuffed just hours after he fled from the court on Tuesday. Picture: Supplied

Police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said Charloos were nabbed through crime intelligence-led information.

“Faizel Charloos was arrested at Bela Bela last night after a warrant of arrest was issued for him when he did not pitch for his court appearance scheduled on 1 April 2025 on a kidnapping case of 2022.

CONTINUE READING: Alleged kidnapping kingpin Faizel Charloos arrested after fleeing court

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Budget passed | Omotoso walks free | Fuel price drop relief