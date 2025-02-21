Top 10 stories of the day: Suspect arrested for Zanzou assault | Crime stats | Mchunu defends police killings

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

A 41-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the violent assault that took place at the popular Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria.

You are more likely to be killed in South Africa as a result of an argument, misunderstanding, or road rage, according to the latest crime statistics.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has once again pushed back against criticism of law enforcement officers killing criminals in shootouts.

Weather tomorrow: 22 February 2025

Saws has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with localised flooding expected in parts of North West, Free State, Gauteng and Kwa-Zulu Natal.

Suspect linked to Zanzou nightclub assault and torture arrested in Yeoville

A 41-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection with the violent assault that took place at the popular Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria.

The venue has been at the centre of controversy this week after shocking videos surfaced on social media, showing bouncers at the Hatfield nightclub brutally attacking and sexually abusing five young men.

A sign outside the Zanzou nightclub in Hatfield, Pretoria on 18 February 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The graphic footage sparked national outrage, leading to widespread calls for justice.

Unlawful helipad discovered on Tshwane municipal land

The City of Tshwane has uncovered the illegal use of municipal land following the discovery of an unauthorised private helicopter landing pad.

The city confirmed on Friday that preliminary assessments revealed no official authorisation had been granted for the construction and use of the helipad.

Picture: iStock

It is near a school and within a wetland behind the Waterkloof Tennis Club.

Crime stats: Here are the leading causes of murder in SA

You are more likely to be killed in South Africa as a result of an argument, misunderstanding, or road rage, according to the latest crime statistics.

On Friday, the police’s top brass, including Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, released the third-quarter crime statistics for the 2024/2025 financial year, covering the period from October to December 2024.

Picture: iStock

The latest figures indicate a decrease in the number of murder cases, with 6 953 recorded, and a reduction in sexual offences, totalling 14 973 cases, including 11 803 cases of rape.

SANDF a ‘welfare organisation’: Academics advise on military restructuring

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has lost sight of its core responsibilities, academics told the Joint Standing Committee on Defence on Friday.

Industry specialists briefed the committee to advise on what they felt needed to be done to elevate the force to international respectability.

Picture: iStock

The shortcomings of the SANDF have been highlighted in the wake of the death of 14 soldiers in clashes with insurgents in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Mchunu defends police officers killing criminals after Yanga ‘Bara’ Nyalara’s death

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu has once again pushed back against criticism of law enforcement officers killing criminals in shootouts.

On Friday, Mchunu, alongside officials from the South African Police Service (Saps), released the third-quarter crime statistics for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu. Picture: X / @GovernmentZA

The data revealed a notable decline in murder cases, with a nearly 10% drop recorded in three months.

