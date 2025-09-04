Top 10 stories of the day: ‘Race hate’ dossier on Malema | Prepaid meter conversions delayed | Goodbye Ozempic?

Here’s your daily news update for Thursday, 4 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

AfriForum and the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) will officially ask countries worldwide to impose targeted sanctions against EFF leader Julius Malema by launching a detailed charge sheet to distribute internationally.

Those who need to convert their postpaid meters to prepaid will have to wait until November to start the process.

A semaglutide anti-diabetic medication, such as Ozempic, has gained popularity amongst people who want to lose weight, despite no approval from the government that it can be used as a weight loss drug.

Weather tomorrow: 5 September 2025

Extremely high fire danger conditions persist across the country except in the Eastern and Western Cape. Meanwhile, spring showers are expected to grace parts of the Free State, Northern Cape, Western Cape, Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

AfriForum pushes for global sanctions on Malema in ‘race hate’ dossier

AfriForum and the Southern African Agri Initiative (Saai) will officially ask countries worldwide to impose targeted sanctions against EFF leader Julius Malema by launching a detailed charge sheet to distribute internationally.

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit head advocate Gerrie Nel drew up the report of accounts of Malema’s hate speech, his incitement to violence and examples of his statements in support of terrorist organisations and terrorist acts, as well as serious allegations of corruption.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema. Photo: AFP/ Guillem Sartorio

AfriForum head of public relations Ernst van Zyl said the body will continue its years-long mission of ensuring that Malema not only face justice locally, but also be denounced abroad so that he can face the consequences.

Here’s what happened to Ekurhuleni’s missing R2 billion

The mayor of the City of Ekurhuleni has explained how R2 billion went missing from the municipality’s accounts.

On Wednesday, Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza briefed the media about the controversial missing funds.

City of Ekurhuleni Mayor Nkosindiphile Xhakaza. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

“When this administration took office, we inherited a substantial and complex challenge within our energy meter management, a historical revenue shortfall amounting to approximately R2.1 billion,” said Xhakaza.

Bad news for Johannesburg residents who want to switch to a prepaid meter

Those who need to convert their postpaid meters to prepaid will have to wait until November to start the process.

On Thursday, City Power announced a temporary suspension of the process from 27 August 2025 to 1 November.

Picture: iStock

The regional power utility said it needs to conduct a thorough review of the process to ensure future conversations are handled accurately and fairly.

The Stellenbosch municipality is set to hold a special council meeting on Friday to address the fallout of a leaked video containing contentious remarks made by an official.

Acting corporate services director Alexander Kannemeyer was seen arguing against the hiring of white candidates and suggested making their lives “difficult” should they be hired.

Picture: iStock

Union Solidarity has also joined the action against Kannemeyer, giving the municipality an ultimatum that if not met, it said will result in legal action.

Goodbye Ozempic? Aspen plans to roll out weight-loss drug

A semaglutide anti-diabetic medication, such as Ozempic, has gained popularity amongst people who want to lose weight, despite no approval from the government that it can be used as a weight loss drug.

However, Aspen, South Africa’s largest pharmaceutical company, is awaiting regulatory approval to roll out a weight-loss medication in the country and Canada. This follows the success of its semaglutide, Mounjaro.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (APN)’s building. Picture: Facebook/Aspen Pharma

The pharmaceutical company’s financial results for the year ended 30 June 2025 show that the diabetic medication significantly contributed to the group’s performance, with sales reaching at least R100 million.

