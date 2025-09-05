Top 10 stories of the day: Shivambu announces political party | Madlanga Commission date set | Influencers to be taxed

Here’s your daily news update for Friday, 6 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, former MK party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has announced the formation of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement as a political party.

Meanwhile, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System will begin public hearings on 17 September 2025.

Furthermore, social media influencers are set to feel the taxman’s wrath as it sets its eyes on ensuring this category pays its taxes.

Weather tomorrow: 6 September 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of severe thunderstorms with hail and lightning expected in KwaZulu-Natal, while extreme fire danger looms over Limpopo and North West. Full weather forecast here.

‘Not a cult or family project’: Floyd Shivambu launches Afrika Mayibuye Movement political party

Former MK party secretary-general Floyd Shivambu has announced the formation of the Afrika Mayibuye Movement as a political party and movement.

“We are going to contest all the wards in the 2026 local government elections. We’re going to contest to win all the municipalities in 2026. We are going to contest to win the general elections in 2029,” Shivambu said.

Former MK Party SG Floyd Shivambu briefs the media at Mhulu Luxury Boutique Hotel on 19 June 2025 in Midrand, South Africa. This comes after Floyd Shivambu was removed from his position as uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party secretary-general a few weeks before. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Shivambu stressed that Mayibuye is a unique, revolutionary organisation committed to meaningful change for all South Africans.

“The Afrika Mayibuye Movement will not be a cult. It will not be a family project. It will not be a scheme for self-enrichment,” he said.

Madlanga commission hearings set for 17 September

After a bumpy start, the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Criminality, Political Interference, and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System will begin public hearings on 17 September 2025.

The commission spokesperson, Jeremy Michaels, confirmed that the hearings will commence in two weeks.

Former Constitutional Court (ConCourt) judge Mbuyiseli Madlanga at Capital on the Park Hotel in Johannesburg on 28 July 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Last week, on 26 August, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga disappointed South Africans when he announced that the hearings would not commence as initially expected due to a delay in procuring vital infrastructure.

Michaels said that the commission expects to finalise all IT infrastructure and preparations in time to start hearings without further delays.

From freebies to fees: How Sars plans to tax influencers’ gifts and trips

Social media influencers are set to feel the taxman’s wrath as it sets its eyes on ensuring this category pays its taxes.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) on Friday vaguely explained how it plans to ensure influencers pay their taxes.

Picture: iStock

Sars noted that not all taxpayers have the same needs; however, every individual who earns an income should pay income tax.

Banks or scammers? Who’s responsible?

It is a crime that has become so prevalent that almost all of us know at least one person who was the victim of scammers who called and pretended to be from the person’s bank… and then cleaned out their bank accounts.

And in almost every case, the bank washed their hands of it and sent a noncommittal letter that, in essence, says no, you handed over your details. Not our problem. Your money is gone.

Picture: iStock

But why can’t banks refund us? They do in other countries.

Since scammers use AI to scam consumers, is it not time for the banks to use AI to stop them?

‘He’s the one who started this mess’: Malema calls for Mkhwanazi to be summoned

Parliament’s ad hoc committee investigating KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s claims is making progress to get up and running.

The committee held a virtual meeting on Friday to receive a progress report on preparations for hearings.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. Picture: Gallo Images / Darren Stewart

EFF leader Julius Malema proposed that the KZN police commissioner be summoned to appear.

“He’s the one who started this mess, and he’s going to have to take responsibility. He’s not going to tell us about commission this, commission that, and all of that.

