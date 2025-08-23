Top 10 stories of the day: Deokaran family pleads for justice | Cape Town baby gunned down | steel workers left unpaid

Here’s your daily news update for Saturday, 23 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In news today, the family of murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran has renewed calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to step in and ensure justice, four years after her assassination.

Also, a three-month-old baby was shot dead while in his mother’s arms during a shooting in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town .

Meanwhile, workers at SA Steel Mills remain unpaid for more than six months, sparking growing anger and fresh demands from the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa).

Weather tomorrow: 24 August 2025

Very wet weather conditions for the Eastern and Northern Cape, while scorching weather is expected in most parts of the country. Saws also issued a Yellow Level 2 warning for damaging waves between Alexander Bay and Port Alfred. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Babita Deokaran’s family calls on Ramaphosa

The family of murdered whistleblower Babita Deokaran has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa to personally ensure justice in her case, four years after her assassination.

Deokaran on this fateful day was more than just a hit.

It unearthed a tunnel of greed and corruption, with the explosive revelations at Tembisa hospital more shocking than her death.

Deokaran was shot several times outside her complex in the south of Johannesburg in August 2021. Photo: Facebook/Justice For Babita Deokaran

Six hitmen were arrested, convicted and sentenced for her murder, but the mastermind remains at large.

CONTINUE READING: Remembering Babita Deokaran: Family calls on Ramaphosa for justice [VIDEO]

Three-month-old baby shot dead in mother’s arms in Cape Town

A three-month-old baby was shot dead while in his mother’s arms during a shooting in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.

Police said two gunmen stormed into a house in Yellowwood Street on Friday morning and opened fire in the living room.

Picture: Saps

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi added that Bishop Lavis police are investigating a murder and an attempted murder.

CONTINUE READING: Three-month-old baby shot dead in mothers arms in Cape Town

Numsa makes demands of IDC as 700 steel workers go months without pay

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has demanded urgent intervention from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) to resolve the plight of more than 700 steelworkers who have gone months without pay.

The workers, employed at SA Steel Mills, are caught in limbo as the company undergoes a business rescue process.

Numsa members protest in Sandton over the choice of buyer for SA Steel Mills. Picture: Supplied / Numsa.

“This is a form of legal looting where capitalists swoop in and milk a situation for their own narrow financial benefit,” Numsa said.

CONTINUE READING: Numsa makes demands of IDC as 700 steel workers go months without pay

Lasizwe urges fans not to vote for him at the Sasma Awards

Content creator and TV personality Lasizwe Dambuza has urged fans not to vote for him at the South African Social Media Awards (SASMAs), despite being nominated in three categories.

In a video shared online, he told followers that their money should not be spent on voting for him.

Media personality Lasizwe Dambuza. Picture: Instagram/@lasizwe

“I don’t believe that you should pay to show support, especially in the country we live in and the economy we live in. It’s crazy right now.

“That money could go towards bread, electricity, taxi fare, and actual survival stuff. Not you voting for me,” he stated.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: ‘Let’s not let clout cost groceries’ – Lasizwe urges fans not to vote for him at the Sasma Awards

World rankings important for Boks ahead of the World Cup draw

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick admitted that the world rugby rankings are of vital importance for the team, especially with a World Cup draw coming up at the end of the year.

The Boks’ shock loss to the Wallabies over the past weekend saw them drop from the top of the rankings to third.

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick during a training session in Cape Town ahead of the second Rugby Championship match against the Wallabies.

Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Although they won’t gain as many points as they lost, they will at least not lose ground on the table-topping All Blacks and will rise above currently second-placed Ireland.

CONTINUE READING: World rankings important for Boks ahead of World Cup draw — Mzwandile Stick

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Top 10 stories of the day: Crime head requests bail easing | Lilian Ngoyi Street repairs update | Gauteng schools in high demand