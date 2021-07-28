WATCH: Cassper Nyovest reveals new song featuring Ne-Yo

Reitumetse Makwea

After Cassper Nyovest’s chart-topping single Siyathandana with Boohle, the musician has left fans cheering on the social media once again after teasing them with a mini listening party on Instagram.

On Monday night, Cassper gave fans a sneak peek into his latest songs, which will feature on his upcoming amapiano album.

Mufasa, as he is also known, took to Instagram in a live video with amapiano producer Abidoza and teased fans with some of his yet-to-be released music, including a new unreleased song with US singer Ne-Yo.

Cassper’s fans were very excited after the rapper revealed that Ne-Yo’s vocals will be featured on one of his tracks.

The rapper posted a part of the live clip on Twitter and asked fans to comment on what they think about the new songs.

However, he also asked a fan to help him reach out to Afro jazz musician Jimmy Dludlu, as he desperately needed to feature him on the soon-to-be-released album.

Neyo on a piano beat ???????????? pic.twitter.com/T2oxPaMlP8— ITU ???? (@Bashinnn) July 27, 2021

Mufasa will also feature Kamo Mphela and singer Boohle once more on the new album. He also took to Twitter to ask his fans whether he should the song Mjolo or not.

The star has a long list of international features under his belt, including Charlene hitmaker Anthony Hamilton, Wizkid, and US rappers The Game and Black Thought.

While he continues to take amapiano to the world, Cassper is still enjoying the success of his chart-topping song Siyathandana, which recently hit four million views on YouTube.

The rapper took to Instagram to share the good news and said: “Siyathandana just hit four million views in its first month of release. #Mjolo season is fully active!”

Meanwhile, it seems more hip hop artists are jumping on the amapiano bandwagon.

Rapper, TV presenter and actress Boity Thulo hinted that she was also joining the club, when she revealed her feature on an amapiano beat with Focalistic.

Reason is also another rapper that decided to rap on an amapiano beat when he joined DJ Maphorisa for the song Khanda Shisa, which was released last Friday