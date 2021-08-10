Pregnant? This is why you should get the Covid-19 vaccine

Citizen Reporter

It is to be expected that pregnant women and breast feeding moms would have questions about the safety of the Covid vaccine, and now, the South African Society of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (Sasog) is encouraging these women to get vaccinated.

It is also encouraging all women in general to take the vaccine. Sasog recommends taking the vaccine after 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Studies show that the risk for critical illness is higher for pregnant than non-pregnant women, particularly in the third trimester.

It has been found that, while most women will have no Covid-19 symptoms in pregnancy, pregnant women who experience Covid symptoms have a higher risk of being admitted to intensive care, needing mechanical ventilation and dying than non-pregnant women of the same age.

Taking the vaccine also means a potential reduction in the risk of Pulmonary TB associated with Covid-19, and a reduction in the risk of passing on the virus to vulnerable members of the household.

According to a report by The Guardian, figures during July showed that in countries such as England, Wales and Northern Ireland, 66 pregnant women ended up in intensive care, the highest number since the pandemic began and three times as many as April last year.

While there is a lack of information on pregnancies during vaccine trials, there is mounting evidence that taking the vaccine during pregnancy is safe for both mother and fetus and that the vaccine provides protection of the newborn from Covid.

The Centre of Disease Control said on its site: experts believe they are unlikely to pose a risk for people who are pregnant. However, there are currently limited data on the safety of Covid vaccines in pregnant people.

Clinical trials that study the safety of Covid vaccines and how well they work in pregnant people are under way or planned. Vaccine manufacturers are also collecting and reviewing data from people in the completed clinical trials who received vaccine and became pregnant.

Studies in animals receiving a Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, or J&J/Janssen Covid vaccine before or during pregnancy found no safety concerns in pregnant animals or their babies.

Sasog also recommends that women who are planning to become pregnant or undergo fertility treatment should become vaccinated, and need not delay conception.

“If you are uncertain about which vaccine you should take or the risks that the vaccine poses to you or your baby, we strongly advise that you consult your doctor or clinic, who will be able to provide you with the most up to date and reliable information to assist you in making your decision,” says Sasog president Dr Haynes van der Merwe.