‘Legacy’ star Jay Anstey is going to be a mom

Lerato Maimela

Isidingo actress Jay Anstey has taken to social media to announce that she and her partner Sean-Marco Vorster are expecting their first child.

Jay shared a picture on her personal Instagram page of herself and her boyfriend being intimate while she is holding and pointing scans from a sonogram towards the camera, which show that she is pregnant.

“We decided to change our names to Mom and Dad,” she said in the post’s caption.

Anstey and Vorster have been together for just over a year, and recently celebrated their first anniversary.

ALSO READ: ‘In loving memory of our king’: Shona Ferguson’s legacy lives on

To mark the occasion, Vorster took to his personal Instagram page to post a series of pictures of himself with Anstey, and a few pictures of Anstey on her own, captioning the post: “One year with the queen.”

Many actors whom have co-stared with Anstey on TV shows left sweet, heart-felt comments under her pregnancy announcement post, congratulating her and Vorster, and wishing them a beautiful journey with their pregnancy.

The actress is currently starring in M-Net’s show Legacy as Lexi Price, the fun-loving and carefree youngest sister of the wealthy Price family.

She has also been cast to star in M-Net’s Inconceivable, which will premiere on 3 September, alongside Wayne van Rooyen, Nina Hastie, Sisanda Henna and many others.

Vorster has been dabbling in all things movies as he is a writer and producer, and is also an actor who is known for his role as Jaco du Toit, the resident surfer living in Muizenburg, in the drama series Amaza.

He has also starred in popular TV shows and movies such as Legacy, Vergeet My Nie, Die Windpomp and Alles Malan.