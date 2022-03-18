What to do and where to go for the Easter Weekend

Citizen Reporter

The Easter weekend and 2022 holidays are upon us and there are different events, functions, hotel specials and dozens of activities happening.

If you haven’t made any plans yet, our gig guide will give you some inspiration to help you plan the best Easter weekend for you and your family.

Easter weekend 2022 getaway and gig guide

Family break in Sun City

Enjoy a break-away at Sun International’s Sun City Resort in Rustenburg, a lush green paradise surrounded by a craggy mountain backdrop is sure to be a fun-filled family getaway.

Sun City will have special Easter activities for the kids including a photo opportunity with the Easter bunny and his helper from April 15 to April 18, 1pm – 9pm at Sun Central.

On April 16, there will be three Easter egg hunts on the Cabanas’ lawns.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: WATCH: Rand Show returns with big music festival and kids entertainment

For the adventurous, you could get ‘lost’ in The Maze of the Lost City, one of the largest mazes in the southern hemisphere, walk around the botanical gardens and enjoy an adventurous segway tour around the resort.

If you are brave enough, riding the 2km long zip slide, which stands 280m above the ground and hits speeds up to 120km per hour will get the heart racing.

Other outdoor activities include quad biking, game drives, a man-made Waterworld lake with water-based activities and an 18-hole golf course.

If parents want to enjoy some time to themselves, they can drop their children off to have fun under supervision at Kamp Kwena, which offers indoor and outdoor activities.

To book your spot, click here

For the wine lovers

Going to a vineyard is a bucket item on many wine lovers list.

Taaibosch Wine Estate, the latest acquisition by Oddo Vins and Domaines, has launched three luxury accommodation offerings: two contemporary villas and the newly-renovated Manor House, originally built in 1838.

Easter weekend 2022 heaven, Taaibosch Wine Estate. Picture: Supplied

This location is great for those looking for a Cape Winelands escape, days relaxing and absorbing the views and sounds of a working vineyard.

There are a variety of activities, you can work up a sweat cycling and hiking the slopes bordering Helderberg.

The villas have fully equipped kitchens for self-catering, private pools and full butler service.

For booking and availability visit the Taaibosch website.

Stand up comedy

Alan Committie will perform his 25th solo stand up show, taking inspiration from the 25 James Bond movies that have been released over the last 59 years.

Alan Committie. Picture: Supplied

The funnyman will comically explore the stunts, iconic one-liners, sex, relationships, international travel, gadgets and much more at Pieter Toerien’s Montecasino Theatre.

Dates: 25 March to April 17.

Bookings are available at Computicket and at the theatre.

Joburg Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival

Maybe it is time to jazz up your wardrobe in time for the Joburg Seafood and Jazz Racing Festival at Turffontein Racecourse.

It promises to be a day filled with horseracing, jazz, a feast of seafood and tons of activities for the kids.

The Jazz lineup includes Billy Monama Quartet, the Sisonke Xonti Quartet and the Romy Brauteseth Trio.

For the kids fun activities range from face-painting, magic shows, jumping castles, pony rides and more. The food court will be offering different drinks and food stations.

A great feature for the Easter weekend is Joburg Seafood & Jazz Racing Festival. Picture: Supplied

The races will include World Sports Betting SA Derby GR1 and the Wilgerbosdrift SA Oaks GR2, including the third and final leg of the Triple Crown and Triple Tiara.

Date: 2 April from 11am

Tickets cost: R50 for adults, R25 for under 18s. A bulk family ticket costs R100, for two adults and two children under 12.

Event organisers say guests over 12 years old need proof of vaccination.

Tickets are sold on webticket.

Easter flea market in KZN

This flea market in Pietermartizburg has slots for Easter egg hunts, delicious foods, craft vendors which include fashion, decor, bath and more.

Easter at Sleep Hollow flea market is perfect for the whole family.

Date: 15 April. For more information, click here.

Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele