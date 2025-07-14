WATCH: SA’s top six footballers playing abroad – and what they’re earning

These South African footballers are not just flying the national flag high, they're cashing international cheques while doing it.

They’ve swapped taxi ranks for training grounds in Europe and stadium roars from Soweto to Minnesota.

From Premier League pitches to MLS goals, here’s who’s making the big moves, scoring both goals and bank, and how their salaries stack up.

1. Lyle Foster: The millionaire striker

Lyle Foster. Picture: Gallo Images

Club: Burnley FC (England)

Position: Forward

Estimated Salary: R28 million per year (£1.2 million)

Burnley may struggle in the English Premier League, but Lyle Foster is still Mzansi’s MVP when it comes to salary.

The Johannesburg-born striker became the most expensive South African player ever after his transfer from Belgian side KVC Westerlo.

Now earning a cool R2.3 million a month, Foster is not only a poster boy for SA football abroad but also serious bankability. He’s young, he’s fast and his bank notifications probably need a bodyguard.

Salary rank: 1st

2.Percy Tau: The lion of Al Ahly

Percy Tau. Picture: Gallo Images

Club: Al Ahly (Egypt)

Position: Forward

Estimated Salary: R22 million per year

Affectionately nicknamed The Lion of Judah, Percy Tau has roared his way from Mamelodi Sundowns to English club Brighton and now reigns in Egyptian football royalty, Al Ahly.

Despite missing out on some Premier League minutes, Tau has found his groove (and a lucrative deal) in Cairo. With CAF titles under his belt and R1.8 million hitting his account every month, Tau’s not just chasing trophies, he’s chasing commas.

Salary rank: 2nd

3. Bongokuhle Hlongwane: The MLS marvel

Bongokuhle Hlongwane. Picture: Gallo Images

Club: Minnesota United FC (USA)

Position: Forward

Estimated Salary: R13.5 million per year ($750 000)

Bongokuhle Hlongwane is one of the most exciting exports to Major League Soccer, where he’s quickly become a fan favourite for his pace and flair. Known affectionately as “Bongi”, he’s doing big things in the land of Super Bowl Sundays and oversized stadium snacks.

Raking in more than R1.1 million a month, Bongi proves that you don’t need Europe to live the footballer dream, you need American dollars – and a good winter jacket.

Salary rank: 3rd

4. Dean Furman: The midfield mentor

Dean Furman Picture: Gallo Images

Club: Non-league/Retired (last club: Altrincham FC, England)

Position: Midfielder

Estimated Salary: Previously R6 million per year

Dean Furman, once Bafana Bafana’s midfield general, had a solid career in the English lower leagues and PSL. While he’s moved into semi-retirement, we still salute his grind, especially during his SuperSport United captaincy years.

His earning power peaked back in the day, with PSL salaries of around R500 000 per month. Now, he’s more about passing on wisdom than passing the ball.

Salary rank: 4th (historically)

5. Olwethu Makhanya: Rising star in the MLS

Olwethu Makhanya. Picture: Instagram

Club: Philadelphia Union II (USA)

Position: Defender

Estimated Salary: R3 million per year ($160 000)

Former Stellenbosch FC prodigy Olwethu Makhanya is cutting his teeth in the United States with Philadelphia Union II. Though he’s not making Hollywood blockbuster cash (yet), his trajectory is promising and he’s in a league where salaries grow faster than your grandma’s aloe vera plant.

At around R250 000 a month, it’s not bad for a 20-year-old who’s just getting started.

Salary rank: 5th (with star potential)

6. Shandre Campbell: The wunderkind-in-waiting

Shandre Campbell. Picture: Gallo Images

Club: Potential European move (linked with clubs in Belgium and the Netherlands)

Position: Winger

Estimated Salary: TBD (rumoured R2–R3 million deal incoming)

Matsatsantsa’s teen sensation, Shandre Campbell, has Europe on speed dial.

Rumoured to be fielding offers from Belgian and Dutch clubs, the left-footed dynamo is poised for his big international payday.

While he’s still technically local, this 18-year-old is already being valued like vintage vinyl, rare, exciting and highly collectable.

Salary rank: 6th (but watch this space!)

South Africa may not have a Messi or Mbappé (yet), but our boys are holding their own in some of the world’s top leagues.

Whether it’s Premier League pounds, Egyptian pounds, or American dollars, they’re proving that South African talent travels and earns well.