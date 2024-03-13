Daily news update: AKA accused await extradition | Joburg residents take to streets for water | US embassy praises IEC

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, the SA government is yet to file an application to extradite two of AKA’s murder accused, Johannesburg residents have taken to the street to demand a solution to the water crisis, and the US embassy says the IEC can conduct free and fair elections

We also look at the number of murders and robberies going up in Gauteng, the hacking of the Government Pensions Administration Agency, Lira returning to the stage and possible candidates for the position of Springbok captain.

News today: 13 March

AKA murder: SA yet to send extradition documents, eSwatini court hears

The South African government is yet to file an application to extradite the two suspects arrested in connection to the murders of Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and his friend, Tebello “Tibz” Motsoane.

The Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes’ memorial service at Sandton Convention Centre on 17 February 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande appeared in the Manzini Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Continue reading

WATCH: Joburg water crisis sparks protest, residents demand action

As water woes continue in Johannesburg for a second week, frustrated residents are protesting in Blairgowrie, Randburg, against the lack of water coming out of their taps.

Residents frustrated with Johannesburg’s water crisis protested in Blairgowrie on Tuesday afternoon. Picture: Supplied.

Some parts of Johannesburg have been plagued by the water crisis since early last week, following a power outage at the Eikenhof pump station. Although some areas have had their water supply fully returned, others get water coming and going or nothing at all.

Continue reading

US Embassy praises IEC’s ability to conduct free and fair elections

The United States (US) Embassy in South Africa has praised the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) ability to run free and fair elections in the country.

South Africans will go the polls on 29 May. Photo: The Citizen/Neil McCartney

The Democratic Alliance (DA) last week wrote to the US government pleading for additional resources to bolster the deployment of election observers when South Africans go the polls on 29 May.

Continue reading

Gauteng records rise in murders and robberies

Between October and December 2023, Gauteng witnessed a surge in contact crimes, according to statistics released by provincial police commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni on Tuesday.

Picture: Saps

The province recorded an increase in contact crimes, with figures climbing from 50 039 in 2022 to 51 327 in 2023, marking a rise of 1 288 counts

Continue reading

Government Pensions Administration Agency hacked – payments unaffected

The Government Employees Pension Fund (GEPF) has said it is extremely concerned after the data of its administrator was hacked and released publicly by the ransomware group LockBit.

Image: iStock

The GEPF was initially informed by its administrator, the Government Pensions Administration Agency (GPAA), that no data breach had occurred after an attempt to gain access to the GPAA systems by unknown individuals on 16 February 2024.

Continue reading

‘The old Lira is gone,’ as singer prepares to officially return to stage since recovering from a stroke

It will feel like somewhat of a homecoming, when songstress Lira officially returns to stage as a headliner at the Africa Day celebrations in the Bassline Fest, this after suffering a stroke while in Germany two years ago.

Lira is set for a return on stage this May. This will be her first gig since suffering a stroke. Picture: miss_lira/Instagram

“I have been practicing to perform as part of my recovery and have come to accept that the old Lira is gone,” said the award winning muso.

Continue reading

‘I acknowledge the hurtful statements’ – Tol Ass Mo on his past behaviour

Gamer and comedian Tol Ass Mo, real name Mongezi Ngcobondwane Mahlangu, has released a statement acknowledging and justifying his past behaviour.

Comedian and gamer, Tol Ass Mo. Picture: Instagram @tolassmothegamer

He said he has been through a tough personal journey over the past several months.

Continue reading

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus was very candid during the Bok coaches’ press conference on Tuesday morning when he admitted that the national side may be looking for a new captain over the coming season.

Eben Etzebeth, Bongi Mbonambi and Lukhanyo Am are all options to replace Siya Kolisi as Springbok captain heading towards the next World Cup. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

With double World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi now based in France where he is playing for Racing 92, Erasmus admitted that it would be preferable to have a Bok captain that is based in South Africa, due to the ease of access to the player and better communication.

Continue reading

Broos believes European rumours caused Saleng loss of form

Bafana head coach Hugo Broos has speculated that Monnapule Saleng’s loss of form for Orlando Pirates may have been caused by having his head turned by a potential move to Europe.

Hugo Broos believes Monnapule Saleng’s head was turned by the possibility of a move to Europe. Picture: Gavin Barker/BackpagePix

Saleng scored twice in the Soweto derby for Orlando Pirates against Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday, but before that had struggled with his form at Jose Riveiro’s Buccaneers.

Continue reading