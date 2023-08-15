Daily news update: Gordhan vs Malatji, Gerhard Ackerman sentenced, Zuma’s arms deal

In today’s daily news update: Pravin Gordhan demanded an apology from ANCYL’s Collen Malatji, and the Zuma arms deal matter will be held as a virtual case management meeting instead.
Meanwhile, the murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continued on Monday, and convicted child rapist Gerhard Ackerman was handed 12 life sentences.
Daily news update: 15 August 2023
Today’s weather forecast includes various conditions ranging from sun to rain and an alarming fire danger warning – full provincial forecast here.
Gordhan vs Malatji
Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has demanded an apology from African National Congress (ANC) youth league president Collen Malatji for what he referred to as “ill-considered” comments.
Malatji, who last week criticised Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi for not creating jobs, accused Gordhan of wanting to sell state-owned enterprises.
“That one that sells everything is called Pravin. We are not allowing this. We have made our voice clear at the lekgotla,” Malatji told The Citizen.
Zuma’s arms deal
In a significant change to the legal proceedings surrounding former president Jacob Zuma, the hearing which was set to take place on 15 August 2023 has been cancelled.
Lusanda D. Ntuli, the deputy director of communications for the office of the Chief Justice, said a virtual case management meeting will be held instead.
The Pietermaritzburg High Court was set to hear arguments on Tuesday in a new application by Zuma to have state advocate Billy Downer removed from the arms deal corruption case.
Senzo Meyiwa trial
The high-profile murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continued on Monday at the North Gauteng Court, in Pretoria, with the grilling of police witness Sergeant Mandla Masondo.
Masondo, who is part of the Gauteng organised crime unit dealing with taxi violence, testified about seizing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition from accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, in February 2015.
Recently two digital forensic data experts gave evidence of finding photos of multiple guns, including one titled “my killing machine”, on Mncube’s cellphone.
Child rapist Gerhard Ackerman convicted
Convicted child sex abuse kingpin Gerhard Ackerman has been handed 12 life sentences for the rape and trafficking of minor children.
Ackerman appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.
In handing down the ruling, Judge Mohamed Ismail sentenced Ackerman for the more than 700 charges he had earlier been found guilty of.
Eskom losing megawatts
Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said Eskom is losing hundreds of thousands of megawatts of electricity due to a lack of consistent maintenance at some of its power stations.
Ramokgopa was briefing the media on the Energy Action Plan (EAP) on Sunday as the country continues to battle rampant power cuts.
The minister said the historical lack of maintenance of electricity infrastructure resulted in the underperformance of some power stations which could be adding capacity to the electricity grid.
In other news today:
- Saudi court upholds verdict against Bin Laden group in Makkah tragedy
- Lauren Dickason trial: SA mom in tears as jury rewatches police interviews
- Suspects bust for stealing R8 000 in coins in CIT heist remanded in custody
- Accountant found guilty of stealing R500m from former employer
- Self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri’s Mpumalanga church robbed
