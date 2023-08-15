Daily news update: Gordhan vs Malatji, Gerhard Ackerman sentenced, Zuma’s arms deal

Compiled by Cheryl Kahla

In today’s daily news update: Pravin Gordhan demanded an apology from ANCYL’s Collen Malatji, and the Zuma arms deal matter will be held as a virtual case management meeting instead.

Meanwhile, the murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continued on Monday, and convicted child rapist Gerhard Ackerman was handed 12 life sentences.

Today’s weather forecast includes various conditions ranging from sun to rain and an alarming fire danger warning – full provincial forecast here.

Gordhan vs Malatji

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has demanded an apology from African National Congress (ANC) youth league president Collen Malatji for what he referred to as “ill-considered” comments.

Picture File: Minister of Public Enterprises Pravin Gordhan. Picture: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams

Malatji, who last week criticised Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi for not creating jobs, accused Gordhan of wanting to sell state-owned enterprises.

“That one that sells everything is called Pravin. We are not allowing this. We have made our voice clear at the lekgotla,” Malatji told The Citizen.

CONTINUE: Gordhan demands apology from ANCYL leader Malatji for ‘ill-considered’ comments

Zuma’s arms deal

In a significant change to the legal proceedings surrounding former president Jacob Zuma, the hearing which was set to take place on 15 August 2023 has been cancelled.

Former president, Jacob Zuma, at the High Court in Johannesburg on 19 January 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney

Lusanda D. Ntuli, the deputy director of communications for the office of the Chief Justice, said a virtual case management meeting will be held instead.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court was set to hear arguments on Tuesday in a new application by Zuma to have state advocate Billy Downer removed from the arms deal corruption case.

CONTINUE: Zuma’s arms deal trial will no longer ‘sit as scheduled’

Senzo Meyiwa trial

The high-profile murder trial of soccer star Senzo Meyiwa continued on Monday at the North Gauteng Court, in Pretoria, with the grilling of police witness Sergeant Mandla Masondo.

The late soccer player Senzo Meyiwa and Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng. Photos: Jacques Nelles and Gallo Images/ Phill Magakoe

Masondo, who is part of the Gauteng organised crime unit dealing with taxi violence, testified about seizing an unlicensed firearm and ammunition from accused number three, Mthobisi Mncube, in February 2015.

Recently two digital forensic data experts gave evidence of finding photos of multiple guns, including one titled “my killing machine”, on Mncube’s cellphone.

CONTINUE: Police witness ‘shooting blanks’ with firearm testimony?

Child rapist Gerhard Ackerman convicted

Convicted child sex abuse kingpin Gerhard Ackerman has been handed 12 life sentences for the rape and trafficking of minor children.

Gerhard Ackerman in the dock of the South Gauteng High court, 24 April 2023. He was found guilty of more than 700 rape charges. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Ackerman appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday.

In handing down the ruling, Judge Mohamed Ismail sentenced Ackerman for the more than 700 charges he had earlier been found guilty of.

CONTINUE: Convicted child rapist Gerhard Ackerman given 12 life sentences

Eskom losing megawatts

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa said Eskom is losing hundreds of thousands of megawatts of electricity due to a lack of consistent maintenance at some of its power stations.

Eskom’s Kusile Power Station in Mpumalanga. Picture: Eskom

Ramokgopa was briefing the media on the Energy Action Plan (EAP) on Sunday as the country continues to battle rampant power cuts.

The minister said the historical lack of maintenance of electricity infrastructure resulted in the underperformance of some power stations which could be adding capacity to the electricity grid.

CONTINUE: Eskom losing thousands of megawatts due to lack of maintenance

In other news today:

