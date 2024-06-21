Daily news update: MP Gouws suspended over racist video | Cabinet announcement soon | Elderly man dies in car plunge

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the Democratic Alliance (DA) has confirmed that a video in which Renaldo Gouws uses offensive and racist language is in fact genuine, and not fake as they initially suspected.

Meanwhile, as the country waits to hear who will be in President Cyril Rampahosa’s cabinet, the ANC’s Mdumiseni Ntuli says the decision will be announced very soon.

Furthermore, an elderly man has died after his vehicle crashed out of a shopping centre parkade onto the street below in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

News Today: 21 June 2024

The weather service has warned of damaging winds and high fire danger affecting the Northern Cape, Western Cape, and Eastern Cape this Friday. – full weather forecast here.

DA suspends MP Renaldo Gouws over racist K-word video

The Democratic Alliance (DA) has confirmed that a video in which Renaldo Gouws uses offensive and racist language is in fact genuine, and not fake as they initially suspected.

The DA confirmed Gouws has been suspended pending an internal investigation.

DA MP Renaldo Gouws. Picture: Renaldo Gouws/X

“The DA Federal Executive has therefore suspended Gouws with immediate effect while he faces disciplinary charges before the party’s Federal Legal Commission.”

Malema sticks to his guns, maintains he’s being wrongly prosecuted

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has lashed out at state prosecutor Joel Cesar saying he is being wrongfully prosecuted for discharging a firearm.

Malema and his bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman were back in the East London Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for their trial.

EFF leader Julius Malema in the East London Magistrate’s Court. Picture: Screengrab

The duo are facing various charges linked to a 2018 incident in which Malema was captured on camera allegedly firing what appeared to be an automatic assault rifle during the EFF’s fifth birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane.

‘Could be tonight, tomorrow or Saturday’ – ANC’s chief whip on cabinet announcement

As the country waits to hear who will be in President Cyril Rampahosa’s cabinet, the ANC’s Mdumiseni Ntuli says the decision will be announced very soon.

But he stopped short of saying exactly when.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa, chief whip in the National Assembly Mdumiseni Ntuli and deputy secretary general Nomvula Mokonyane on election campaign on 14 May 2023 in Durban. Photo by Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

“I don’t know when the cabinet will be announced. It could be tonight, tomorrow or on Saturday,” the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) member and its chief whip in the National Assembly told SAFM on Thursday afternoon.

George Building Collapse: Engineer suspended by Council

The engineer linked to the George Building Collapse has been placed on precautionary suspension by the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA).

The building that was under construction in George, Western Cape, suddenly collapsed on 6 May this year, resulting in a devastating disaster that claimed 33 lives.

George building consulting engineer. Image: Supplied/The Pink lades org Facebook page

The rescue and recovery operation for the building collapse site lasted 260 hours before the crime scene was handed over to the South African Police Services (SAPS) for a formal investigation.

Elderly man killed after car plunges off shopping centre parkade in Durban

An elderly man has died after his vehicle crashed out of a shopping centre parkade onto the street below in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

It is understood the accident happened in Overport, Durban, just after midday on Thursday.

Photo: The Citizen/Nia Louw

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said police were on scene to investigate the cause of the accident.

