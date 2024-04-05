Daily news update: Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula granted bail | Luke Fleurs killed | KPMG staffer’s lavish lifestyle
News today includes National Assembly Speaker and Member of Parliament (MP) Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been granted R50 000 bail with conditions.
Meanwhile, Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has passed away after being shot during a hijacking in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.
Furthermore, social media platform X was abuzz on Thursday as users revisited the lavish lifestyle of KPMG employee, Fidelis Moema, after he was charged by the Hawks for allegedly diverting more than R16 million in bursary funds to his own pockets.
News Today: 5 April 2024
The weather service has warned of wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea and a cut-off low accompanied by an intense surface high pressure system in the Cape Provinces from Saturday until Monday. – full weather forecast here.
Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula granted R50k bail with conditions
National Assembly Speaker and Member of Parliament (MP) Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been granted R50 000 bail with conditions.
Mapisa-Nqakula made her first appearance in the Pretoria Magistrates Court on Thursday after handing herself over to police at the Lyttelton Police Station in Tshwane.
Her court appearance comes a few days after the Pretoria High Court dismissed her application to block her arrest for alleged corruption.
‘Waste of taxpayers’ money’: Deputy public protector interviews to start afresh
The interviewing of candidates for deputy public protector has suffered yet another snag after parliament’s portfolio committee opted to have the process re-done.
Tuesday’s interviews collapsed after Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) MP Busisiwe Mkhwebane refused to recuse herself when DA MP Glynnis Breytenbach objected to her presence.
A legal opinion sought on Wednesday to determine whether Mkhwebane’s presence affected the process red-flagged her past with two of the candidates.
Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs killed in hijacking
Kaizer Chiefs defender Luke Fleurs has passed away after being shot during a hijacking in Johannesburg on Wednesday night.
According to police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, the 24-year-old was fatally shot at a petrol station while awaiting assistance.
The two armed suspects approached him and instructed him to get out of his car and shot him in the upper body.
GDE and Queenswood teachers to face negligence charges over Latoya Temilton’s death
The Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane visited Queenswood Primary School in Pretoria to share the results of a report by an independent investigative law firm that was appointed to probe the circumstances leading to Grade 7 pupil Latoya Temilton’s death.
Temilton, who was a pupil at Queenswood, tragically lost her life when she drowned at a school leadership camp on 20 January.
Chiloane said the report presented by Nchupetsang, a law firm, was “quite comprehensive and strong”.
KPMG staffer’s lavish lifestyle revealed after R16.5m fraud arrest
Social media platform X was abuzz on Thursday as users revisited the lavish lifestyle of KPMG employee, Fidelis Moema, after he was charged by the Hawks for allegedly diverting more than R16 million in bursary funds to his own pockets.
Moema, employed as a bursary specialist at auditing firm KPMG, appeared in the Commercial Crimes Court at Palm Ridge on Tuesday.
Users on X dug out posts by Moema’s purported girlfriend and influencer Sthe Bhengu depicting the lavish overseas holidays and extravagant gifts the two enjoyed.
