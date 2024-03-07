Daily news update: Joslin’s mother ‘didn’t sell her’ | Video of teen cousins’ kidnapping | Pupil dies at rugby match

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In today’s news, a family spokesperson denied rumours that Joslin Smith’s mother ‘sold her daughter’, teenage cousins have been kidnapped outside their school in Brits, and Jeppe High School pupil dying after collapsing at end of a rugby match

We also look at the SAHRC finding some school rules on uniform and hairstyle infringe on dignity, police using a stun grenade to defuse a hostage situation in a Durban McDonald’s, and the upcoming sentencing of author Jackie Phamotse in the Kumalo defamation case.

Furthermore, Faf de Klerk is now a father and SA’s Equus Horse of the Year Princess Calla is going overseas.

News today: 7 March

Polygraph tests and chilling confessions: ‘Kelly would never sell Joslin for money’

Western Cape police said on Wednesday morning that they were “questioning four individuals as part of an extensive investigation into the disappearance” of the six-year-old Joslin Smith from Diazville in Saldanha Bay on the West Coast.

Kelly Smith, the mother of the missing Saldanha Bay girl, Joslin Smith, has come under fire for the disappearance of her daughter. Photos: Facebook and YouTube screenshot/ SABC News

South African Police Service (Saps) spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa confirmed that two men and two women, aged between 26 and 34, have been taken in for questioning.

WATCH: Teen cousins allegedly kidnapped outside school, police launch manhunt

The North West police have launched a manhunt for three suspects after an alleged kidnapping of two cousins outside a Brits school.

North West police seek three suspects after cousins, Zahraa and Bataviya Mohammed, reportedly abducted in front of a primary school. Picture: X/@Abramjee

17-year-old Zahraa Mohammed and 19-year-old Bataviya Mohammed were allegedly snatched in front of a primary school on Wednesday morning.

Jeppe High School pupil dies after collapsing at end of rugby match

A Grade 11 pupil from Jeppe High School for Boys passed away on Tuesday after playing a rugby match against Hoërskool Die Anker in Brakpan.

Jeppe High School for Boys pupil Kaiden Bowie passed away after playing a rugby match. Picture: X/@jeppeboys

The Gauteng Education Department said 16-year-old Kaiden Bowie started feeling unwell after the match. He reportedly collapsed just after walking off the rugby field.

SAHRC: Uniform policies must allow pupils to dress according to gender identity and expression

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has found that in certain circumstances, school uniform and appearance policies infringe on pupils’ rights to dignity in South African schools.

Picture: iStock

Commissioner of the SAHRC Professor Tshepo Madlingozi presented the SAHRC School Uniform report’s findings and recommendations during a parliament briefing before the Portfolio Committee of Basic Education on Tuesday.

ICYMI: Durban cops defuse McDonald’s hostage situation with stun grenade [Watch]

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested a McDonald’s employee who held three managers hostage at knifepoint the Durban fast food restaurant’s popular Berea outlet on Tuesday, 5 March.

A hostage drama unfolded at the Berea McDonald’s in Durban on Tuesday afternoon. 5 March 2024. Photos via X/ @maetsebane

The volatile situation was defused when police used a stun grenade to rescue the three women from the top floor of the outlet’s two-storey building where the hostage taker barricaded herself and the hostages.

PICS: Springbok scrum-half Faf de Klerk is a dad!

Congratulations are in order for Faf De Klerk and his wife, Miné. This comes after the pair announced that they have joyously welcomed their bundle of joy.

Faf De Klerk and his wife, Miné. Picture: Instagram/@minevanniekerk

The couple shared that they welcomed their baby girl late last month at Rosepark Hospital and they have named her Remi-Ré De Klerk.

March 26 is the date the court has set for the sentencing of author Jackie Phamotse in the case involving Romeo and Basetsana Kumalo.

Basetsana Kumalo has spoken about how the case involving Jackie Phamotse has affected her whole family. Picture: basetsanakumalo/Instagram

The matter has seen numerous postponements after Phamotse was found guilty last year.

So long Princess Calla — mare in a million

South Africa’s Equus Horse of the Year Princess Calla barely had time to catch her breath after finishing third in the Grade 1 Empress Club Stakes at Turffontein on Saturday before she was bundled onto a plane and dispatched to the US.

Princess Calla. Picture: Yolanda Saayman/Gallo Images

The six-year-old mare is still owned by South African businessman Mario Ferreira and it hasn’t yet been decided if she will race in America or go to stud, the website of her local trainer Sean Tarry revealed on Wednesday.

‘They don’t have the team at heart’, Katsande on Chiefs players

Former Kaizer Chiefs stalwart Willard Katsande has questioned whether the current generation have the burning desire to turn the club’s fortunes around and write their own history.

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande (Photo by Philip Maeta/Gallo Images)

The former hard-tackling midfielder was part of the team that last won silverware under Stuart Baxter in 2014/15 season where they ended the campaign with the MTN8 and the league title.

