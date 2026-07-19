In case you missed it: Nigerians plead to be evacuated | Hill‑Lewis admits bruised ties with Steenhuisen | Kubayi wants Idac chief suspended

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 19 July 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update

In the news today, dozens of Nigerians who remain stranded in South Africa are making a desperate appeal to their government for evacuation, saying they were left behind after Abuja declared its voluntary repatriation programme complete.

Meanwhile, DA leader Geordin Hill‑Lewis has conceded that his once‑close bond with predecessor John Steenhuisen has been strained by the party’s bruising leadership shake‑up, admitting the fallout has left “scars” that will take time to heal.

Then, Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is preparing to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend the head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), Andrea Johnson.

Weather tomorrow: 20 July 2026

Fine and cool weather is expected in most parts of the country on Monday, but some places will be partly cloudy. The South African Weather Service (Saws) also predicted isolated showers and rain along the KwaZulu-Natal coast. Read the full weather forecast here.

Stranded Nigerians plead for evacuation as repatriation ends

Nigerians wait for processing at the Nigerian High Commission recently. More than 1 000 took up an offer of repatriation. Picture: Getty Images

Dozens of Nigerians who remain stranded in South Africa are making a desperate appeal to their government for evacuation, saying they were left behind after Abuja declared its voluntary repatriation programme complete.

Nigeria completed its voluntary repatriation programme last Thursday, with the final flight taking 305 returnees home from Johannesburg. In total, nearly 1 490 citizens were returned to the West African country.

The country started evacuating its citizens from 10 June 2026 after anti-immigrant groups intensified pressure on undocumented foreign nationals, giving them an initial deadline of 30 June to leave South Africa.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Come and rescue your people’: Stranded Nigerians plead for evacuation as repatriation ends

Hill‑Lewis admits bruised ties with Steenhuisen

Former DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

DA leader Geordin Hill‑Lewis has conceded that his once‑close bond with predecessor John Steenhuisen has been strained by the party’s bruising leadership shake‑up, admitting the fallout has left “scars” that will take time to heal.

Hill‑Lewis, elected at the DA’s federal congress at Gallagher Estate in Midrand on 12 April 2026, succeeded Steenhuisen, who had been credited with growing the party’s popularity and ushering it into power through the government of national unity (GNU).

The transition has been anything but smooth. In June, Steenhuisen dropped political bombshells, blasting his Cabinet demotion under Hill‑Lewis, defending himself over the party’s salary scandal and warning of fractures inside the DA.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Scars to heal:’ Hill‑Lewis admits bruised ties with Steenhuisen

Kubayi to ask Ramaphosa to suspend Idac chief Andrea Johnson

Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on 6 November 2025 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Justice Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi is preparing to ask President Cyril Ramaphosa to suspend Andrea Johnson, head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac).

This comes as allegations of interference and repeated delays at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry intensify scrutiny of South Africa’s anti‑corruption unit.

Kubayi’s planned request follows testimony at the commission alleging that Idac officials interfered in sensitive cases.

According to News24, Kubayi said Johnson’s suspension is necessary “to protect the integrity of the institution while the commission does its work”.

CONTINUE READING: Kubayi to ask Ramaphosa to suspend IDAC chief Andrea Johnson

Ramokgopa defends Koeberg Nuclear safety

Koeberg Nuclear Power Station. Photo: ESI Africa

Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has assured that the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station is safe following widespread reports of radioactive contamination during maintenance work, adding that the nuclear build programme will continue as planned.

Ramokgopa, joined by Eskom executives, reassured South Africans about the safety of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station after recent maintenance‑related incidents triggered public anxiety.

The briefing on Sunday followed three airborne contamination events recorded at Unit Two of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station during planned maintenance between 30 June and 7 July.

This was due to a power outage to the ventilation units serving temporary maintenance tents inside the reactor building.

CONTINUE READING: ‘No risk to the public’: Ramokgopa defends Koeberg Nuclear safety

KZN pastor arrested for driving drunk on his way to baptism (VIDEO)

The pastor speaks to his congregation as he is arrested. Picture: Screengrab/KZN Department of Transport

A pastor in uMtubatuba will spend his Sunday in jail after he was caught driving drunk while on his way to a cleansing and baptism ceremony at St Lucia Beach.

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport said the man was arrested at a roadblock by the department’s Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI).

The department added that the pastor was being followed by his congregation when he was stopped by traffic officers.

CONTINUE READING: KZN pastor arrested for driving drunk on his way to baptism (VIDEO)

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: Feroz Khan leaves hospital | Hammanskraal residents to get clean water | Fuel price pain