In case you missed it: Trump slams SA over G20 | Makate-Vodacom legal battle ends | Kolisi captains Boks 100th Test

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 6 November 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes United States (US) President Donald Trump has taken a fresh swipe at South Africa, weeks before it is set to host the G20 Summit.

Meanwhile, the protracted legal battle between Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom has finally come to a close.

Furthermore, two-time World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi will lead the Springboks in his 100th Test, when the world champions take on France in Paris on Saturday night (10.10pm).

Weather tomorrow: 7 November 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms in North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Northern Cape and Free State, while parts of the Western Cape are expected to experience a heat wave on Friday, 7 November.

Damaging winds could cause difficulty in navigating at sea in the Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

‘They shouldn’t even be in the Gs anymore’: Trump takes fresh shots at SA over G20

US President Donald Trump. Picture: Picture: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images / AFP

United States (US) President Donald Trump has taken a fresh swipe at South Africa, weeks before it is set to host the G20 Summit.

Trump was in Miami delivering an address to the American Business Forum — a gathering of businesspeople, entertainers and sports personalities.

The US president’s speech came a day after democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani won the New York City mayoral election.

Malema asks if Mchunu and Cele are being investigated for Matlala tender

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala. Picture: Gallo Images

Advocate Andrea Johnson, head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), told the ad hoc parliamentary committee on Thursday there were several politicians and Saps officials implicated in the investigation into the awarding of the R360 million Medicare24 Tshwane contract to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Idac received a referral from the Saps risk audit division on 16 February 2025.

“This is not the first time we have received referrals. There are many matters at Idac, where one is looking at corruption, PFMA contraventions and fraud related to the supply chain management component of the Saps,” said Johnson.

Legal battle between Makate and Vodacom finally ends

Vodacom ‘Please Call Me’ inventor, Nkosana Kenneth Makate. Picture: Gallo Images / City Press / Leon Sadiki

The protracted legal battle between Please Call Me inventor Nkosana Makate and Vodacom has finally come to a close.

Vodacom confirmed this on Wednesday.

“Shareholders are referred to the announcements released on SENS on 31 July 2025, 7 February 2024, 28 February 2024 and 27 August 2024 in respect of the Please Call Me (‘PCM’) matter,” read a message from the company to shareholders.

DA Federal Council chair Helen Zille. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

PA deputy president Kenny Kunene has refuted allegations made by DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille that the PA was former president Jacob Zuma’s idea.

This comes after Zille recently alleged that Zuma had convinced Kunene and party president Gayton McKenzie to start the party in exchange for a favourable business deal.

“Many of you will perhaps not recall that the PA was a project of Jacob Zuma’s ANC. They realised that they could not challenge the DA for power in the Western Cape.

Kolisi leads Boks in his 100th Test, Rassie hits 50 as head coach

Siya Kolisi will lead the Boks in his 100th Test this weekend. Picture: Sebastian Frej/Getty Images

Two-time World Cup-winning captain Siya Kolisi will lead the Springboks in his 100th Test, when the world champions take on France in Paris on Saturday night (10.10pm).

Kolisi will become the ninth South African rugby player to reach the mark after Willie le Roux, Eben Etzebeth, Victor Matfield, Bryan Habana, Tendai Mtawarira, John Smit, Jean de Villiers and Percy Montgomery.

The match at the Stade de France will also be Rassie Erasmus’ 50th Test in charge as head coach. He took over the reins in 2018, but also served as Director of Rugby during this time, when Jacques Nienaber was head coach.

