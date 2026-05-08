In case you missed it: ConCourt returns Phala Phala report | Wits hit by data breach | Airlink passengers traced for hantavirus

Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 8 May 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has sent the Section 89 panel’s report on the Phala Phala scandal back to parliament, paving the way for an impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa to proceed.

Meanwhile, hackers have given a company that provides educational technology to Wits University until next week to give in to their ransom demand before it leaks students’ personal information.

Furthermore, hantavirus has potentially been spread further across South Africa, following a delay of eight days in following up on contact tracing of passengers and crew from an Airlink flight from St Helena to Johannesburg which carried a 69-year-old Dutch tourist who later died from the virus in a Joburg hospital.

Weather tomorrow: 9 May, 2026

Very cold conditions are expected in parts of the Eastern Cape on Saturday, 9 May, while cool and cold weather has been forecast for most provinces. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

ConCourt rules Phala Phala report must go back to parliament

Chief Justice Mandisa Maya and Justice Nonkosi Mhlantla during the hearing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) case at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on 5 May 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has sent the Section 89 panel’s report on the Phala Phala scandal back to parliament, paving the way for an impeachment process against President Cyril Ramaphosa to proceed.

The ConCourt delivered its much-anticipated judgment at Constitutional Hill in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, on Friday, 8 May 2026.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) turned to the apex court after parliament declined to adopt the Section 89 independent panel’s report, which could have triggered an impeachment inquiry against the president.

CONTINUE READING: ConCourt rules Phala Phala report must go back to parliament

EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa impeachment inquiry – what happens next after Phala Phala ruling

President Cyril Ramaphosa during a parliamentary session at the Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town on 19 February 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

8 May marks a symbolic date in South Africa’s democratic history. Thirty years ago, on 8 May 1996, the constitution was formally adopted, paving the way for democracy.

Exactly three decades later, the same date brought a major constitutional development of a different kind.

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Friday, 8 May 2026, delivered a significant judgment that now places President Cyril Ramaphosa on the path to face a formal impeachment inquiry.

CONTINUE READING: EXPLAINER: Ramaphosa impeachment inquiry – what happens next after Phala Phala ruling

Wits caught in data breach: Here’s the info compromised and that could be leaked

University of Witwatersrand. Picture: Raymond Preston

Hackers have given a company that provides educational technology to Wits University until next week to give in to their ransom demand before it leaks students’ personal information.

The university told The Citizen it is one of approximately 8 800 institutions worldwide affected by a global cyberattack targeting the Canvas learning management system.

Wits communications manager Shirona Patel also confirmed on Friday that the university’s learning management platform, Ulwazi, had since been restored.

CONTINUE READING: Wits caught in data breach: Here’s the info compromised and that could be leaked

Godongwana’s warning highlights financial and governance crisis facing ANC in Joburg

Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana. Picture: X/GovernmentZA

An important meeting between the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana and the Mayor of Johannesburg Dada Morero is taking place in Pretoria on Friday.

The City of Johannesburg requested the meeting and is expected to explain its poor management of the city’s finances. At this stage, the metro has less than R4 billion cash on hand left in the bank, it owes creditors more than R25 billion and has committed to a much criticised R10.3 billion wage deal with the South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu).

Godongwana had written a letter to Morero on 23 April, warning that if the municipality continues on its wayward course, Treasury will withhold the R8 billion due to the City in July.

CONTINUE READING: Godongwana’s warning highlights financial and governance crisis facing ANC in Joburg

Hantavirus: Authorities race to trace Airlink passengers after eight-day delay

People in hazmat suits disembark from a Bombardier Challenger 605 medical plane allegedly carrying passengers from the cruise ship, MV Hondius, believed to be infected with hantavirus, at Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam on Wednesday, 6 May. Picture: Jeffrey Groeneweg / ANP / AFP

Hantavirus has potentially been spread further across South Africa, following a delay of eight days in following up on contact tracing of passengers and crew from an Airlink flight from St Helena to Johannesburg which carried a 69-year-old Dutch tourist who later died from the virus in a Joburg hospital.

Several Airlink crew members, engineers and other personnel remain at home and under close observation after coming into direct contact with a passenger infected with the Andes strain of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome (HPS), a rare but potentially deadly virus capable of limited human-to-human transmission.

But the airline was only informed of the possible dangers of virus spread on Sunday, according to Airlink flight and airline chief executive de Villiers Engelbrecht.

CONTINUE READING: Hantavirus: Authorities race to trace Airlink passengers after eight-day delay

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Kouga Dam area evacuation request | Fadiel Adams remains in custody | R100m Lotto win