In case you missed it: MK targets Ramaphosa | Tshwane mayor seeks another term | SA woman monitored after hantavirus flight

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 9 May 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the MK Party has moved to table a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa following a Constitutional Court ruling.

Meanwhile, Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya says the capital needs another five years under the current coalition government to complete its recovery plans.

Furthermore, South African health authorities are monitoring a local passenger who travelled on the same flight as a hantavirus victim but remains asymptomatic.

Weather tomorrow: 10 May 2026

The SA weather service has issued several warnings for severe weather conditions across parts of the Western and Eastern Cape until Tuesday. Full weather forecast here.

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MK Party submits motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address in Cape Town on 12 February 2026. Picture: GCIS

The MK Party has submitted a motion of no confidence against President Cyril Ramaphosa following a recent Constitutional Court ruling.

The party argues the judgment raised serious concerns about governance and accountability, and wants Parliament to act against the president.

Opposition parties are now expected to debate whether the motion gains enough support to proceed further.

CONTINUE READING: MK Party submits motion of no confidence against Ramaphosa after ConCourt ruling

Tshwane Mayor asks for 5 years to create jobs

The most liked mayor is City of Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya. Picture: X/@joy_zelda

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya says the metro needs another five years under the current coalition government to fully restore South Africa’s capital city.

Moya said rebuilding infrastructure, restoring public trust and improving service delivery cannot happen overnight.

She defended the coalition’s progress and called for political stability ahead of the next local government elections.

CONTINUE READING: Tshwane mayor asks for five more years to restore South Africa’s capital

SA woman monitored after hantavirus flight

Picture: Jeffrey Groeneweg / ANP / AFP

A South African woman who travelled on the same flight as a hantavirus victim has returned home and is currently showing no symptoms.

Health authorities said contact tracing and monitoring efforts are underway after the infected passenger later died.

Officials have urged the public not to panic while medical teams continue assessments.

CONTINUE READING: South African woman on plane with Hantavirus victim ‘currently asymptomatic’ and back in SA

Multiple injured in Durban CBD building collapse

The scene of the building collapse. Picture: ALS Paramedics

Several people were injured after part of a building collapsed in Durban CBD on Saturday. Emergency services rushed to the scene on Union Street, where rescue and recovery operations continued throughout the day.

Authorities are expected to investigate the cause of the structural failure.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Multiple injured in Durban CBD building collapse

Fresh Cape storm warning issued

Picture: Garden Route Municipality

The Western Cape has been warned to brace for another round of severe weather next week after destructive storms battered parts of the province.

Authorities fear more flooding, strong winds and damage to infrastructure as another cold front approaches.

Areas expected to be affected include the City of Cape Town metro, as well as parts of the West Coast, Cape Winelands, and Central Karoo.

Residents have been urged to remain cautious and monitor weather updates.

CONTINUE READING: Fresh weather warning for Cape Town next week

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: ConCourt returns Phala Phala report | Wits hit by data breach | Airlink passengers traced for hantavirus