In case you missed it: Madlanga commission extended again | Mkhwanazi gets bail | US jails SA brigadier-general

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 9 July 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes as President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a further extension for the Madlanga commission, allowing the inquiry additional time to complete its work and deliver its final report.

Meanwhile, suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi, together with the City of Ekurhuleni’s head of legal services, Kemi Behari, has been released on bail following their appearance in a corruption and fraud case.

Furthermore, the United States District Court, for the Eastern District of Tennessee, at Knoxville has sentenced 59-year-old South African Portia Anyamba for being an agent of a foreign country.

Weather tomorrow: 10 July, 2026

Expect a fine and cool to cold day across South Africa on Friday, 10 July, with a chance of light rain in the Western Cape and isolated showers in parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Madlanga commission’s lifespan extended again

Sesi Baloyi (L), Mbuyiseli Madlanga (C) and Sandile Khumalo (R) at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigette Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 30 April 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

President Cyril Ramaphosa has approved a further extension for the Madlanga commission, allowing the inquiry additional time to complete its work and deliver its final report.

This is the second time the commission’s timeline has been extended.

Initially established by Ramaphosa in July 2025, the commission was expected to conclude its work within six months.

CONTINUE READING: Madlanga commission’s lifespan extended again

Are there still credible leaders in the ANC? Why Ramaphosa is struggling to make good appointments

President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

While President Cyril Ramaphosa has been criticised for making controversial appointments, a political analyst says this may not be his fault at all.

Recently, Ramaphosa came under fire for bringing disgraced former communications minister Dina Pule back into Cabinet as the new minister of social development. Pule was fired by former president Jacob Zuma in 2013 for corruption, maladministration, and breaking the parliamentary code of ethics, among other issues.

A few days later, Ramaphosa announced the former minister of state security, Ayanda Dlodlo, as the country’s new ambassador to France. Dlodlo has been linked to dodgy characters implicated in state capture. She has also been accused of trying to cover up evidence related to state capture.

CONTINUE READING: Are there still credible leaders in the ANC? Why Ramaphosa is struggling to make good appointments

Julius Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni legal head granted bail, but will stay behind bars – Here’s why

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Chief Julius Mkhwanazi at Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on 23 April 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Two of the four accused in the blue lights corruption case, including suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi, have been granted bail, though they will spend another night in custody due to administrative delays.

Mkhwanazi appeared alongside former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi, head of legal and risk services Khemraj “Kemi” Behari and head of human resources Linda Gxasheka in the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, 9 July 2026.

All four face charges of fraud, corruption and defeating the ends of justice following their arrests on Wednesday, 8 July, by the police’s Madlanga commission recommendations task team.

CONTINUE READING: Julius Mkhwanazi and Ekurhuleni legal head granted bail, but will stay behind bars – Here’s why

The downfall of women in leadership is because of Ben 10s, says Phophi Ramathuba

Limpopo Premier Dr Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: Limpopo Provincial Government/Facebook

Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba has warned about the danger of women in power falling for Ben 10s.

Ramathuba spoke during the official handover of a newly built house to the family of conjoined twins in Lulekani on Wednesday under the Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipality in the Mopani District.

A Ben 10 is a younger man in a sexual relationship with an older woman for materialistic and financial benefits.

CONTINUE READING: The downfall of women in leadership is because of Ben 10s, says Phophi Ramathuba

US jails former SA Air Force brigadier-general for acting ‘as an agent of a foreign country’

Picture: iStock

The United States District Court, for the Eastern District of Tennessee, at Knoxville has sentenced 59-year-old South African Portia Anyamba for being an agent of a foreign country.

According to the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, Anyamba, a former South African Air Force brigadier-general. was sentenced on 17 June 2026.

As part of a plea agreement entered with the court, she pleaded guilty to one count of acting as an agent of South Africa and one count of making false statements in her security clearance application.

CONTINUE READING: US jails former SA Air Force brigadier-general for acting ‘as an agent of a foreign country’

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: ‘More Zims coming to SA’ | Possible fuel price relief | Morero assures Joburg residents