In case you missed it: King Misuzulu apologises | Enyobeni Tavern owners liable | Ex-Hawks official on Idac’s Johnson

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 10 July 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has responded to a viral video of him insulting his wife and Nazareth Baptist Church leader.

Meanwhile, Enyobeni Tavern owners have been found liable for the deaths of 21 young patrons.

Furthermore, A former Hawks colonel has told the Madlanga commission that head of the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) Andrea Johnson’s alleged interference compromised a criminal investigation involving senior Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan.

Weather tomorrow: 11 July 2026

The South African Weather Service has forecast severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and damaging winds in KwaZulu-Natal, fine and cold weather in Gauteng and morning frost in some provinces. Full weather forecast here.

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King Misuzulu responds to viral video insulting wife and Shembe

Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini. Picture: GCIS

The office of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has responded to a viral video of the seemingly angry king insulting his wife, Queen Nomzamo Myeni, and Unyazi Lwezulu of the Nazareth Baptist Church [Shembe church leader].

In the video, which the office says is old, the king is seen holding what appears to be a bottle of alcohol while hurling insults at the queen, while another woman tries to calm him down.

He claims nothing goes right when his wife is involved, and says the Zulu nation is not happy with her. He further calls Shembe “islima” [idiot]. In the end, the queen says: “This is the life I live, every day.”

In a statement, King Misuzulu says the video is old and does not reflect the current circumstances within the royal household.

CONTINUE READING: King Misuzulu responds to viral video insulting wife and Shembe

Enyobeni Tavern owners found liable for tragedy and not enforcing liquor laws [VIDEO]

former Enyobeni Tavern owners, married couple Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu. Picture: X/@MorningLiveSABC

The East London Regional Court has found the former owners, married couple Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi, liable for the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy.

The court in Mdantsane delivered judgment on Friday in the inquest into the deaths of 21 young people at the tavern.

Magistrate Mkhululi Malindi found the owner and manager liable for failing to enforce liquor laws.

CONTINUE READING: Enyobeni Tavern owners found liable for tragedy and not enforcing liquor laws [VIDEO]

Retired Hawks colonel accuses Idac’s Andrea Johnson of interfering in Feroz Khan criminal case

Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson at the Good Hope Chamber in Cape Town on 6 November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

A former Hawks colonel has told the Madlanga commission that Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson’s alleged interference compromised a criminal investigation involving senior Crime Intelligence official Feroz Khan.

Kobus Roelofse, who previously served as a senior investigator within the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), delivered detailed testimony on Friday, 10 July 2026, at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria.

His evidence centred on claims that Johnson improperly involved herself in a 2018 criminal complaint against Khan.

At the time, Johnson was a senior prosecutor with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

CONTINUE READING: Retired Hawks colonel accuses Idac’s Andrea Johnson of interfering in Feroz Khan criminal case

Police arrest two in murder of Mahikeng activist Thato Molosankwe

Murdered Mahikeng activist Thato Molosankwe. Picture: Supplied

The South African Police Service (Saps) has made a breakthrough in one of the most high-profile murder investigations in the North West, the brutal murder of community activist Thato Molosankwe.

Saps have arrested two suspects aged 28 and 38 in connection with Molosankwe’s 20 May 2026 murder.

The Mahikeng community activist and traditional healer, who was known by many for speaking out against crime, gender-based violence, corruption and social decay, was slain in an attack at his home in Lomanyaneng.

CONTINUE READING: Police arrest two in murder of Mahikeng activist Thato Molosankwe

A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Dear ANC, renewal does not mean recycling

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed former state security minister, Ayanda Dlodlo as South Africa’s new ambassador to France. Picture: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Moeletsi Mabe

While President Cyril Ramaphosa has been criticised for making controversial appointments, a political analyst says this may not be his fault at all.

Recently, Ramaphosa came under fire for bringing disgraced former communications minister Dina Pule back into Cabinet as the new minister of social development. Pule was fired by former president Jacob Zuma in 2013 for corruption, maladministration, and breaking the parliamentary code of ethics, among other issues.

A few days later, Ramaphosa announced the former minister of state security, Ayanda Dlodlo, as the country’s new ambassador to France. Dlodlo has been linked to dodgy characters implicated in state capture. She has also been accused of trying to cover up evidence related to state capture.

Speaking to The Citizen this week, political analyst Theo Neethling said the ANC is running out of credible leaders. He said the absence of an obvious heir apparent raises important questions about the ANC’s leadership pipeline and its ability to renew itself at a time when electoral support is steadily declining.

CONTINUE READING: Are there still credible leaders in the ANC? Why Ramaphosa is struggling to make good appointments

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Madlanga commission extended again | Mkhwanazi gets bail | US jails SA brigadier-general