In case you missed it: Kubheka’s return| Komati River Crocodile operation | Adams PKTT home raid

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 3 May 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the formidable and renowned Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC as an Acting Justice of the Constitutional Court.

Meanwhile, Western Cape police have confirmed they are investigating a case of intimidation after Member of Parliament (MP) Fadiel Adams filed charges of intimidation against the South African Police Service in Cape Town.

Furthermore, the South African Police Service (Saps) has hailed Captain Johan “Pottie” Potgieter for extraordinary bravery during a perilous Komati River operation.

Weather tomorrow: 4 May 2026

South Africa is bracing for a ferocious weather assault as an intense cut‑off low threatens to hammer the Eastern and Western Cape with severe thunderstorms, torrential downpours, gale‑force winds, storm surges and disruptive snow.

Full weather forecast here.

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Police probe intimidation complaint as Adams accuses PKTT of home raid [VIDEO]

MP Fadiel Adams held a media briefing on Sunday at Parliament after officers stormed the home. Picture: X/@TheTruthPanther

Western Cape police have confirmed they are investigating a case of intimidation after Member of Parliament (MP) Fadiel Adams filed charges of intimidation against the South African Police Service in Cape Town.

Adams claims police officers linked to the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) raided a Mitchell’s Plain home previously occupied by him in the early hours of Saturday morning.

CONTINUE READING: Police probe intimidation complaint as Adams accuses PKTT of home raid [VIDEO]

Saps hails police captain’s bravery in Komati River Crocodile operation [VIDEO]

Human remains found in crocodile suspected to be of missing Gauteng businessman. Picture: Mpumalanga Saps.

The South African Police Service (Saps) has hailed Captain Johan “Pottie” Potgieter for extraordinary bravery during a perilous Komati River operation.

Risking his life, Potgieter secured a crocodile from a SANParks helicopter to enable the recovery of suspected human remains.

CONTINUE READING: Saps hails police captain’s bravery in Komati River Crocodile operation [VIDEO]

‘This moment belongs to the community’: Lesufi and family thank protestors for Kubheka’s return

Mazwi Kubheka was allegedly abducted on 2 April 2026. Picture: X.

A community protest demanding the return of spaza shop owner Mazwi Kubheka is being credited for the release of kidnapping victim.

Kubheka found his way to the Vosloorus police station on Saturday evening after being released by his captors.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi and provincial police commissioner Major General Tommy Mthombeni elaborated on incident and the status of investigations at a briefing on Sunday.

CONTINUE READING: ‘This moment belongs to the community’: Lesufi and family thank protestors for Kubheka’s return

Former DA mayor tipped to take on Zille in Johannesburg race: report

Picture: Phill Magakoe / AFP

A former DA success story is tipped to be uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s mayoral candidate in Johannesburg, sources inside the party say as the countdown to the local government elections begins.

President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday confirmed that the municipal elections will be held on 4 November.

Few parties have confirmed their candidates as yet, with the wheels just beginning to turn since the president’s announcement.

CONTINUE READING: Former DA mayor tipped to take on Zille in Johannesburg race: report

Ramaphosa appoints Tembeka Ngcukaitobi as Acting Justice of Constitutional Court

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the formidable and renowned Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC as an Acting Justice of the Constitutional Court. Picture: Gallo Images / Mlungisi Louw

In a move that signals a significant shift for South Africa’s apex court, President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed the formidable and renowned Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC as an Acting Justice of the Constitutional Court.

Known as a legal titan who has shaped the nation’s jurisprudence from the podium of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to the frontlines of the Zondo Commission, Ngcukaitobi’s elevation to the bench, effective from 1 June 2026, marks a landmark moment for the judiciary.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa appoints Tembeka Ngcukaitobi as Acting Justice of Constitutional Court

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Kagiso kidnapping| Human remains found in crocodile | eThekwini shack fire