In case you missed it: Two top cops’ arrested | DA thinks of ditching Ramaphosa | Tolashe’s worker treated like a ‘slave’

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 10 May 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, authorities have arrested two senior officials in a widening corruption crackdown that signals tougher action against state-linked fraud.

Meanwhile, political pressure is mounting on President Cyril Ramaphosa as the DA weighs a possible split over the Phala Phala scandal.

Furthermore, a social development case has sparked outrage after a lawyer alleged a worker was abused and Parliament misled about the situation

Weather tomorrow: 11 May 2026

The SA weather service warned that a series of intense cold fronts will bring very cold, wet and windy conditions to parts of the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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Corruption bust: Two senior officials arrested

Major-General Feroz Khan. Picture: Supplied

Two senior officials have been arrested in connection with alleged corruption, marking another high-profile crackdown on graft within the public sector.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the arrests form part of an ongoing investigation into abuse of state resources and fraudulent dealings linked to government operations.

A forensic security analyst said the arrest and investigation of senior police generals had created a leadership vacuum and deep uncertainty within the police.

More arrests are expected as investigators widen their probe into the network allegedly involved.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Leadership vacuum’: Top police officials’ arrests could impact other investigations and commissions warns analyst

DA considers ditching Ramaphosa over Phala Phala

President Cyril Ramaphosa faces possible impeachment. Picture: Gallo Images/ER Lombard

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is reportedly weighing whether to withdraw its support for President Cyril Ramaphosa following renewed pressure over the Phala Phala scandal. The move comes after legal and political developments reignited debate over his fitness to remain in office.

Opposition parties argue the controversy undermines public trust in the presidency, while the DA is said to be reassessing its stance ahead of potential parliamentary action. The issue has deepened political uncertainty at the highest level of government.

CONTINUE READING: DA could ditch Ramaphosa over Phala Phala with the president ‘not thinking of resigning’

‘She was treated like a slave’ – social worker claims

Minister of Social Development, Sisisi Tolashe. Picture: Supplied

A lawyer representing a social development worker has accused officials of serious misconduct.

He alleged that the minister claimed to know nothing about the arrangement but had herself introduced the woman to her daughter.

“The woman was never at one of the minister’s official houses – not even for a visit. There was never, ever an agreement that she would work in an official residence.”

He also claimed the woman was “treated like a slave in that house”.

The claims include accusations that false information was presented to Parliament by the socilal development minister.

CONTINUE READING: ‘She was treated like a slave’: Social development worker’s lawyer claims minister lied to parliament

Five suspected rhino poachers killed in shootout

Picture: iStock

Five suspected rhino poachers were killed in a violent shootout with police during an anti-poaching operation.

Authorities say the confrontation happened after officers intercepted a group believed to be targeting wildlife in a protected area.

The incident underscores the ongoing battle against rhino poaching syndicates operating across parts of South Africa. Investigations are continuing into the broader network linked to the suspects.

CONTINUE READING: 5 suspected rhino poachers killed in shootout with police

Chikunga urges men to speak out amid mental health crisis

Picture: iStock

Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Lindiwe Chikunga has called on men to stop suffering in silence as South Africa faces a growing mental health crisis. She warned that stigma is preventing many from seeking help.

Chikunga stressed the need for stronger national support systems and community awareness.

“Mental health is not a weakness. Seeking help is not a sign of failure. We need to create safe spaces where men and boys can speak openly, heal, and access support without fear of judgment,” she said.

The appeal comes amid rising concern over mental health-related challenges affecting men across the country.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Men must not suffer quietly,’ says Chikunga amid mental health crisis

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: MK targets Ramaphosa | Tshwane mayor seeks another term | SA woman monitored after hantavirus flight