‘Fix your English, then fix the potholes’: Twitter roasts Mbalula after moon landing tweet

First, he tweeted he had landed in Ukraine, now he’s telling his social media followers that he has landed ‘in the moon’.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s Twitter account is once again grabbing the attention of South Africans for all the wrong reasons.

Just landed in the moon ????— FIKILE MBALULA | MR FIX (@MbalulaFikile) March 25, 2022

Some Twitter users were concerned about his use of prepositions.

@Ori_RSA tweeted: “If you’re still battling with differentiating “in” and “on”, then it must be hard for you to differentiate between “service delivery” and being “useless “ … just saying, potholes are waiting for you”.

If you’re still battling with differentiating “in” and “on”, then it must be hard for you to differentiate “Service delivery” and being “useless “ …..just saying, potholes are waiting for you???????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/M6h6wzEpaF— ツ Ø ͏ Ʀ ͏ ł ™ ͏ ͏ ❼ (@Ori_RSA) March 25, 2022

“It’s on, not in but on. Like ‘on’ your marks, get set, voetsek…” tweeted @Iam_LucTheDon.

It's on, not in but on.

Like "on" your marks, get set, voetsek.. pic.twitter.com/YcoiuLqc94— Rolling Stone ???? (@Iam_LucTheDon) March 25, 2022

@Xavier__101 told Mbalula to fix his English, then fix the potholes.

Mr Fix, I think it's time to FIX your English then Fix ama Potholes



"In the Moon"

Kube siphefumila nge English, Fikile ngebe sikwi FUNeral yakho today. pic.twitter.com/ZENAzp6cYQ— ⚡Xavier's Son???????? (@Xavier__101) March 25, 2022

Others preferred to make jokes about what the minister would do on the moon.

@DontTrustTheF|1 posted a picture of the moon split in half, and captioned it: “A short while later…”

“Can you see how big the potholes are from up there?” asked @theHirohito.

Can you see how big the potholes are from up there ?? pic.twitter.com/o7qFcQHf0L— theHirohito® (@theHirohito) March 25, 2022

@kazma_molelekoa wanted to know if Mbalula’s lunar trip was to “destroy the smooth roads of the moon”.

To do what,destroy the smooth roads of the moon? pic.twitter.com/lJM1rQiloF— kabelo (@kazma_molelekoa) March 25, 2022

@Nompu90570329 simply asked Mbalula to stay there.

Stay there please— Nompu ???????????????????????? (@Nompu90570329) March 25, 2022

Ukraine tweet

Mbalula’s latest Twitter blunder comes after he claimed he had just landed in Ukraine, days after Russia invaded the eastern European country.

At the time, many wondered whether Mbalula was in fact in Ukraine.

However, a few days later, during a visit to the Akasia Drivers Licence and Testing Centre (DLTC) in Tshwane, Mbalula refused to answer questions about his tweet.

He then accused a journalist of “wanting to be famous at my expense”.

He made this comment after Newzroom Afrika journalist Ziyanda Ngcobo tweeted her dissatisfaction about Mbalula’s refusal to answer her question.

“@MbalulaFikile thinks I’m ‘disruptive’ for probing him as a publicly elected official about a tweet he posted on a public platform, creating confusion and [being] considerably insensitive to what’s happening with the #RussiaUkraineConflict.

@MbalulaFikile thinks I’m “disruptive” for probing him as a publicly elected official about a tweet HE posted on a public platform, creating confusion and considerably insensitive to what’s happening with the #RussiaUkraineConflict ????????‍♀️ https://t.co/ID0GfvVXGB— Ziyanda N (@ZiyandaNgcobo) March 7, 2022

