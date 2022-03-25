‘Fix your English, then fix the potholes’: Twitter roasts Mbalula after moon landing tweet

First, he tweeted he had landed in Ukraine, now he’s telling his social media followers that he has landed ‘in the moon’.
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula’s Twitter account is once again grabbing the attention of South Africans for all the wrong reasons.
Some Twitter users were concerned about his use of prepositions.
@Ori_RSA tweeted: “If you’re still battling with differentiating “in” and “on”, then it must be hard for you to differentiate between “service delivery” and being “useless “ … just saying, potholes are waiting for you”.
“It’s on, not in but on. Like ‘on’ your marks, get set, voetsek…” tweeted @Iam_LucTheDon.
@Xavier__101 told Mbalula to fix his English, then fix the potholes.
Others preferred to make jokes about what the minister would do on the moon.
@DontTrustTheF|1 posted a picture of the moon split in half, and captioned it: “A short while later…”
“Can you see how big the potholes are from up there?” asked @theHirohito.
@kazma_molelekoa wanted to know if Mbalula’s lunar trip was to “destroy the smooth roads of the moon”.
@Nompu90570329 simply asked Mbalula to stay there.
Ukraine tweet
Mbalula’s latest Twitter blunder comes after he claimed he had just landed in Ukraine, days after Russia invaded the eastern European country.
At the time, many wondered whether Mbalula was in fact in Ukraine.
However, a few days later, during a visit to the Akasia Drivers Licence and Testing Centre (DLTC) in Tshwane, Mbalula refused to answer questions about his tweet.
He then accused a journalist of “wanting to be famous at my expense”.
He made this comment after Newzroom Afrika journalist Ziyanda Ngcobo tweeted her dissatisfaction about Mbalula’s refusal to answer her question.
“@MbalulaFikile thinks I’m ‘disruptive’ for probing him as a publicly elected official about a tweet he posted on a public platform, creating confusion and [being] considerably insensitive to what’s happening with the #RussiaUkraineConflict.
