News today: Zuma ‘seeking revenge’ against Zondo, bridge collapse, Senzo Meyiwa, woman found burnt, and more

News today includes former President Jacob Zuma being accused of seeking revenge against Judge Raymond Zondo, and a state witness claimed that the police investigating Senzo Meyiwa’s murder were more interested in questions about the Khumalo family.

Meanwhile, two people were injured after a footbridge collapsed in Jeppestown, Johannesburg, and the Limpopo police launched a manhunt after a 40-year-old woman was found burnt to death with a tyre.

News Today: 5 October 2023

In today’s weather update, residents have been warned to expect a surge in heatwave conditions across various provinces until at least Friday.

Residents in the Free State, North-West, Gauteng and the Eastern Cape have been advised to stay protected from the relentless sun – full weather forecast here.

Zuma accused of seeking revenge

Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) executive director, Lawson Naidoo has said former President Jacob Zuma’s court notice to review and set aside the appointment of Judge Raymond Zondo is allegedly part of a “political legal strategy to seek revenge against Zondo”.

Zuma has filed a court notice to oppose the appointment of Zondo as the country’s chief justice.

Zuma said President Cyril Ramaphosa acted irrationally in ignoring the advice of the Judicial Services Commission (JSC) and appointed Zondo despite being effectively declared as unsuitable for the position and the poor showing he made at the public interviews.

Two injured after bridge collapses

Two people were injured after a footbridge collapsed in Jeppestown in Johannesburg.

Joburg Emergency Services spokesperson Nana Radebe said the bridge collapsed just before 2pm on Wednesday.

“The bridge collapsed on the railway [below]. When the incident occurred two people were crossing using the footbridge. The two patients have been removed to nearby medical facilities.”

Senzo Meyiwa trial

A state witness’ cross-examination was stood down until Monday after the trial of five men accused of murdering former Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was postponed.

The postponement was for the defence to access information from one of the accused’s phones and prepare for a new witness to take the stand.

Police constable Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu came under scrutiny this week for allegedly withholding information for “four or five years” which could have helped solve Meyiwa’s murder much earlier.

Employment quotas for foreigners – ANC Gauteng

The ANC in Gauteng has called for a quota to be put into place for the employment of foreign nationals in the private sector.

“It is illegal to come into a country illegally. To even employ a person who has come into the country illegally, it’s illegal. So what we are saying is that there must be some quota that speaks to locals,” said ANC Gauteng provincial secretary Thembinkosi “TK” Nciza on Wednesday.

Nciza, however, emphasised that the party wasn’t calling on people to be xenophobic and not employ foreign nations.

Woman found burnt to death with tyre

The police in Giyani are investigating a case of murder following the recovery of the burnt body of a 40-year-old woman in Limpopo

It is understood the grim discovery was made in Dzingidzingi village on Monday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the body was discovered in bushes, burnt with a tyre.

“It is alleged that the deceased was last seen in the early hours, around 1am, on the same day when she went to her boyfriend’s home. She was allegedly informed by the boyfriend that one of her children staying with him was sick.

