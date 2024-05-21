Daily news update: Man dies in cold room for stealing | Nine-year-old shot in ANC-EFF clash | Zuma barred from Parliament

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes a 33-year-old man has died after being allegedly locked inside a supermarket cold room overnight for stealing a bar of chocolate.

Meanwhile, several people, including a nine-year-old girl, were injured during the violent clash between members of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Juju Valley, Seshego Zone 1, on Sunday afternoon.

Furthermore, the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has found that former president Jacob Zuma is not eligible to stand for election to the National Assembly.

News Today: 21 May 2024

The weather service has warned of damaging waves between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas and extremely high fire danger in three provinces. – full weather forecast here.

Man dies after being locked in cold room for stealing chocolate

A 33-year-old man has died after being allegedly locked inside a supermarket cold room overnight for stealing a bar of chocolate.

It is understood the incident happened in Ratanda, south of Gauteng on Sunday.

Photo: iStock

Angry community members reportedly gathered outside the store demanding answers after the death of the man, initially reported as being 13-years-old.

Ramokgopa says court ruling on load shedding could be ‘expensive and unsustainable’

Minister of Electricity Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says government is assessing its options following an unfavourable outcome in the load shedding court case.

Last Friday, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria rejected the government’s application for leave to appeal a prior ruling.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: GCIS

The same court had determined in December 2023 that load shedding amounted to a breach of constitutional rights.

Campaign chaos: Nine-year-old shot, several injured in Limpopo ANC-EFF clash

Several people, including a nine-year-old girl, were injured during the violent clash between members of the African National Congress (ANC) and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Juju Valley, Seshego Zone 1, on Sunday afternoon.

The chaotic scene unfolded as tensions ran high between the two rival political parties campaigning in the informal settlement outside Polokwane ahead of the 29 May general election.

A nine-year-old girl was caught in the cross-fires as ANC and EFF members allegedly fired shots from both sides in a clash at Jujuu Valley on Sunday, 19 May. Pictures: X screengrabs/ @Miz_Ruraltarain

According to the Limpopo Chronicle, EFF supporters who were brought to the area in bakkies allegedly confronted ANC members in a bid to prevent them from campaigning in the area.

Percy Tau keen to join Kaizer Chiefs, but…

Bafana Bafana star Percy Tau is said to be keen to join Kaizer Chiefs should the club hire Pitso Mosimane as their new head coach.

Both Mosimane and Tau have been linked with a move to Naturena.

Percy Tau of Al-Ahly (Loveness/BackpagePix)

Mosimane, who is with Abha Club in the Saudi Pro League, is believed to be the favourite to land the head coach job.

Zuma barred from standing for election to Parliament, ConCourt rules

The Constitutional Court (ConCourt) has found that former president Jacob Zuma is not eligible to stand for election to the National Assembly.

The ConCourt delivered its ruling on Monday, ruling in favour of the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC).

Former president Jacob Zuma arrives at Alexandra Stadium to address supporters of the Mkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party on 7 February 2024. Picture: Gallo Images

In a unanimous judgment, the apex court found that there was no difference between a conviction of a criminal offence and civil conviction for contempt of court.

In other news today:

