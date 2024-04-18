Daily news update: Zuma’s private prosecution struck from roll | Inflation decreases slightly | Kolisi on Time100 most influential people list

News Today: 18 April 2024

The weather service has not issued any severe weather alerts for Thursday but you should anticipate partly cloudy and warm to cool conditions for most parts of the country. – full weather forecast here.

Zuma’s private prosecution against Downer, Maughan struck from the roll

Former president Jacob Zuma has suffered a blow after his private prosecution of prosecutor Billy Downer and journalist Karyn Maughan was removed from the roll by the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Pietermaritzburg.

Judge Nkosinathi Chili handed down his ruling on Wednesday.

Former president Jacob Zuma at the High Court in Johannesburg on 19 January 2023. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

“The private prosecution by Mr Zuma of Mr Downer and Ms Maughan is removed from the roll.

DA warned it may lose Muslim votes due to its perceived pro-Israel stance

Muslims across South Africa could punish the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape and nationally at the national and provincial elections in May for the party’s stance on Israel’s war in Gaza.

This is according to North West University professor and political analyst Andre Duvenhage.

DA leader John Steenhuisen. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The DA’s stance on the Israel-Palestine issue has irked Muslims across the country following party leader John Steenhuisen’s comments about whether genocide was being committed by Israel in Gaza.

Inflation decreases slightly in March

Annual consumer price inflation was 5.3% in March after two months of increases, with the consumer price index increasing by 0.8% compared to February when it was 1.0%. Inflation held its ground between 5% and 6% since September 2023.

According to Statistics SA, the main contributors to the 5.3% annual inflation rate were: housing and utilities that increased by 5.9% and contributed 1.4 percentage points, miscellaneous goods and services that increased by 8.5% and contributed 1.2 percentage points, food and non-alcoholic beverages that increased by 5.1% and contributed 0.9 of a percentage point and transport that increased by 5.3% and contributed 0.8 of a percentage point.

Good news for food prices as inflation for food and non-alcoholic beverages slowing to 5.1% in March from 6.1% in February. Picture: iStock

The annual inflation rate for goods was 5.7% in March, down from 6,2% in February 2024 and 5.0% for services, up from 4.9% in February 2024.

‘Notoriously over-optimistic’ – energy expert says more work needs to be done to end load shedding

Abundant electricity or electioneering? South African lights have not stayed on for this long in a while, so as expected, the sudden switch up has sparked skepticism amid an election season.

After suspending load shedding ahead of the Easter weekend, Eskom has extended its suspension indefinitely.

Image: iStock

“This decision comes… as a result of sustained available generation capacity and adequate emergency reserves,” Eskom’s spokesperson said.

Siya Kolisi cracks Time100 most influential people list

Springbok World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi has been named on Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential people in the world in 2024.

The former Stormers and Sharks rugby player, who now features for Racing 92 in France, led the Boks to World Cup glory last year after also leading the team to victory at the 2019 showpiece in Japan in 2019.

Siya Kolisi. Picture: Franco Arland/Getty Images

Kolisi is named among the “Innovators” on Time’s 100 list, which serves to highlight the world’s most influential people each year.

