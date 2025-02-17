Top 10 stories of the day: Soldier opposes troop withdrawal | Malema hits back at Musk | Police probe abuse at Zanzou

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes a South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldier has called on the government to maintain its military presence in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), despite the recent loss of 14 soldiers in combat.

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema said he is “happy to be an international criminal.”

Furthermore, the Tshwane police have been directed to investigate and trace suspects linked to the violent abuse and assault of a group of men at a popular nightclub in Pretoria.

Weather tomorrow: 18 February 2025

The weather service has warned of disruptive rainfall in parts of the North West, the Free State, Gauteng and Mpumalanga, damaging thunderstoms in the Eastern Cape and damaging winds in the Western Cape. – full weather forecast here.

SANDF soldier warns against withdrawal of troops from DRC at funeral

The troops, deployed as part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) Mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo (SAMIDRC) for peacekeeping, died during battles with M23 rebels in the eastern DRC between 23 and 27 January.

The remains of falled SANDF soldiers handed over at the Swartkop Air Force Base in Centurion on 13 February 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda The Citizen

Their remains were repatriated to South Africa last week and handed over to their families at the Air Force Base Swartkop in Pretoria after logistical delays.

SANDF soldier warns against withdrawal of troops from DRC at funeral

Mozambique spitting cobra makes surprise visit to man’s home office — ‘He was totally relaxed’

KwaZulu-Natal abounds with stories of snakes making surprise home visits as they seek shelter or food.

In the latest of snake catcher Nick Evans’ adventures, he said his friend called him to his home on Friday after “something” fell next to him while he was working in his home office in Westville.

Picture: Nick Evans/Facebook

“He noticed a dark-coloured snake, about a metre in length, which had been on a bookshelf and went tumbling down,” shared Evans on his Facebook page.

Mozambique spitting cobra makes surprise visit to man's home office — 'He was totally relaxed'

WATCH: ‘I’m happy to be an international criminal’ – Malema hits back at Musk

The statement came after South African-born tech billionaire Elon Musk called for Malema to be declared an “international criminal” on social media.

Malema addressed the St. Paul African Apostolic Church in Soweto on Sunday. Picture: X/@EFFSouthAfrica

The red berets leader addressed the spat between him and Musk during a speech at the St. Paul African Apostolic Church in Soweto on Sunday.

WATCH: 'I'm happy to be an international criminal' – Malema hits back at Musk

ActionSA opposes My Vote Counts’ party funding case – Here’s why

ActionSA is opposing My Vote Counts’ (MVC) push to have sections of the Political Party Funding Act (PPFA) declared unconstitutional.

The party’s national chairperson Michael Beaumont was outside the Western Cape High Court on Monday where MVC’s application will be heard this week.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: The Citizen

The non-profit organisation is aiming to have the disclosure parameters of political donations adjusted. ActionSA is one of 19 respondents to the application.

ActionSA opposes My Vote Counts' party funding case – Here's why

‘Inhumane, barbaric, unacceptable’: Police investigate assault and abuse at Zanzou nightclub

Disturbing and graphic videos surfaced on social media on Monday where a group of men were allegedly waterboarded and subjected to other forms of sexual mistreatment by bouncers at Zanzou in Hatfield for failing to pay bills.

Picture: iStock

The videos sparked outrage from social media users who called for legal action to be taken. Some suggested that the acts were torture.

'Inhumane, barbaric, unacceptable': Police investigate assault and abuse at Zanzou nightclub

