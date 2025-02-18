Top 10 stories of the day: McKenzie declares love for Trump | JP and Sue Duminy split | Non-payers cost Eskom billions monthly

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton Mckenzie’s declaring his love for US president Donald Trump during a meeting with AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel.

Meanwhile, former Proteas cricketer JP Duminy and his wife Sue have announced they are going their separate ways after being together for six years.

Furthermore, Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says has over 2.1 million consumers who are not paying for electricity are costing Eskom approximately R3 billion per month.

Weather tomorrow: 19 February 2025

The weather service has warned of heavy rain and strong winds across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Free State, and North West, with warnings for flooding and difficult conditions. – full weather forecast here.

Gayton McKenzie says he loves Donald Trump during discussion with AfriForum leader [VIDEO]

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie says he and AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel have agreed that there is no white genocide in South Africa. The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture also said he “loves” US president Donald Trump.

McKenzie and Kriel had what they called a “constructive discussion” on Monday about AfriForum and trade union Solidarity and their upcoming visit to the United States.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie and AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel. Picture: X/@kalliekriel

The meeting between McKenzie and Kriel comes after about 1 500 white South Africans, including a handful who had slept on the pavement, handed over a memorandum to the American Embassy in Pretoria on Saturday to thank Trump for his support.

End of an innings: JP Duminy and Sue part ways after 16 years

Former Proteas cricketer JP Duminy and his wife, Sue, have pulled the plug on their marriage.

The couple dropped the bombshell on Instagram on Monday, announcing their split after more than a decade together. While keeping it classy, they acknowledged the memories they made together and being blessed with two beautiful daughters.

After more than a decade, JP Duminy and Sue called time on their marriage. Picture: Gallo Images / Ashley Vlotman

“After much consideration, Sue and I have decided to part ways. We are fortunate to have shared many memorable moments together during our marriage and blessed with two beautiful daughters,” JP wrote.

Load reduction: Ramokgopa says households consuming illegally costing Eskom R3bn a month

Electricity and Energy Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has revealed that over 2.1 million consumers are not paying for electricity, costing Eskom approximately R3 billion per month.

Ramokgopa and Eskom officials, including CEO Dan Marokane, testified at the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) Inquiry into load reduction on Tuesday.

Energy and Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: Gallo Images / Deon Raath

The inquiry has heard testimony on how Eskom’s load reduction measures have disproportionately impacted poor communities, crippling small businesses and putting the lives of vulnerable individuals at risk.

Motshekga blames DRC, Denel and illegal mining for defence department’s poor finances

Defence and Military Veterans Minister Angie Motshekga has raised concerns about the defence’s challenges, once again highlighting the impact of underfunding.

Motshekga addressed parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Tuesday.

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Angie Motshekga. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

The meeting focused on the annual reports and financial statements of the Department of Defence and Military Veterans.

In her opening remarks, Motshekga highlighted the significant challenges within the department, saying budget constraints and austerity measures have worsened operational difficulties.

Police launch manhunt for at least 8 foreign nationals involved in Zanzou bar assault

Police have launched a manhunt for at least eight foreign nationals in connection with the Zanzou bar and lounge incident in Pretoria

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said the Saps Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Investigations (FCS) unit has taken over the investigation into the Pretoria nightclub incident.

Image: Saps

The FCS unit is responsible for the investigation of sexual-related offences.

“The main charges that are being investigated by the Saps are the following: compelled rape, assault, crimen injuria, intimidation and kidnapping, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said.

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

