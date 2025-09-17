Top 10 stories of the day: Mkhwanazi at Madlanga commission | Cat Matlala denied bail | Nabi and Chiefs part ways

Here’s your daily news update for Wednesday, 17 September 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has told the Madlanga commission that evidence exists proving Police Minister Senzo Mchunu's involvement with crime syndicates.

Meanwhile, controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala has been denied bail.

Furthermore, Kaizer Chiefs and head coach Nasreddine Nabi have reportedly reached a mutual agreement to part ways.

Weather tomorrow: 18 September 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of extremely high fire risks in northern regions. Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, and North West expect fine, warm weather with morning fog in places. Full weather forecast here.

Madlanga commission: Mkhwanazi pulls no punches, says Mchunu involved with criminals

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has told the Madlanga commission that evidence exists proving Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s involvement with crime syndicates.

Mkhwanazi took the stand on the first day of the judicial commission of inquiry’s public hearings at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Police Commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria on 17 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Resuming his testimony under the guidance of evidence leader Mahlape Sello after lunch break, Mkhwanazi explained he had received a letter on 2 January from a friend which appeared to confirm Mchunu’s decision to dismantle Saps’ political killings task team based in KZN.

“I had not received any communication from anyone with regard to the disestablishment of the team. I learnt through a WhatsApp message with a copy of the letter that was sent by a friend,” he told the commission on Wednesday.

Businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala denied bail

Controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala will remain in custody after his bail application was rejected by the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday.

Matlala faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder, attempted murder and money laundering after his former lover Tebogo Thobejane’s vehicle was allegedly shot at in Sandton, Johannesburg, in October 2023.

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears at Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on September 02, 2025 in Johannesburg, South Africa.. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

While he is alleged to be the mastermind behind the attack, he denied any involvement in the incident and said he intends to plead not guilty.

Nasredine Nabi and Kaizer Chiefs agree to part ways – reports

Kaizer Chiefs and head coach Nasreddine Nabi have reportedly reached a mutual agreement to part ways.

The latest news comes a day after Amakhosi suffered a 3-1 defeat to Sekhukhune United at home at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday night. It was Chiefs’ first loss of the season having won four and drawn one of their opening five Betway Premiership matches.

Nasreddine Nabi and Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly parted ways. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

IDiski Times now reports that Nabi has asked to be released by the club in order to return to Tunisia to be with his wife who is recovering from a car accident recently.

“The Tunisian who ended the club’s decade long trophy drought will not be on the bench this weekend in their CAF Confederation Cup 1st round preliminary qualifier against Girabola side Kabuscorp S.C.P,” reported the football publication.

Leigh Matthews’ family fights killer Donovan Moodley’s parole bid

Pushback is building up against the possible release on parole of convicted murderer Donovan Moodley, who abducted and killed Leigh Matthews, a 21-year-old university student, in 2004.

The Matthews family and their attorney are questioning the decision, particularly as they don’t believe the 45-year-old, who has been behind bars for 20 years, has been rehabilitated.

Rob and Sharon Matthews are seen outside the Johannesburg Medium B Correctional Services Centre, 21 January 2022, after attending a parole hearing for murderer Donovan Moodley, who was convicted almost 17 year’s ago for the murder of their daughter Leigh. With them is family lawyer Peter van Niekerk, left. Picture: Michel Bega

They point to the fact that he has steadfastly refused to reveal who else was involved in the abduction, following the trial court’s finding that he had not acted alone.

The Correctional Supervision and Parole Board approved Moodley’s release on parole, but approval must still be given by the National Council for Correctional Services and Minister of Correctional Services Pieter Groenewald.

Phala Phala housekeeper says she doesn’t know if accused entered main house

The housekeeper at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo has told the court she does not know whether one of the accused had access to the room where cash in US dollars was stolen.

Proceedings resumed in the Modimolle Regional Court on Wednesday, where alleged mastermind Imanuwela David, Froliana Joseph and her brother, Ndilinasho David Joseph, are on trial.

Froliana Joseph appears in the Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court on 7 November 2023. Picture: Gallo Images / Deaan Vivier

On Wednesday, the housekeeper – who is the state’s second witness and cannot be named due to a court order – continued her testimony.

She told the court she does not know whether Froliana had access to the main room. She explained that on the day of the incident she was at the main house and noticed that a window was open and the sliding door was unlocked.

