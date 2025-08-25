Top 10 stories of the day: Mashatile-Mbalula ‘disaster’ pact | Uber and Bolt changes | Umlazi pupils arrested for vandalism

Here’s your daily news update for Monday, 25 August 2025: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

In the news today, political analysts believe a deal between the secretary general Fikile Mbalula and Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who are both eyeing the position of ANC president, is a recipe for disaster.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Barbara Creecy said the implementation of the National Land Transport Amendment (NLTA) Act will regulate how e-hailing services such as Bolt and Uber will operate in the country.

Furthermore, police have arrested pupils from a high school in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), after a video showed them vandalising their own school.

Weather tomorrow: 26 August 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of extremely high fire danger in four provinces, while the rest of South Africa expects partly cloudy, cool to warm conditions. Full weather forecast here.

Why a pact between Mashatile and Mbalula is a recipe for disaster for the ANC

It will take more than consensus to save the ANC after its elective conference in 2027, say political analysts.

This comes after reports that the party’s secretary general Fikile Mbalula and Deputy President Paul Mashatile have been engaged in negotiations that could lead to an uncontested ANC elective conference in 2027.

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Both leaders are reportedly eyeing the position of party president after President Cyril Ramaphosa leaves his position in 2027.

Some in the party believe taking this route will help the ANC avoid factional battles that could further weaken the party. However, political analyst Ntsikelelo Breakfast believes this approach will not help the ANC regain public trust.

Changes coming to Uber and Bolt in South Africa

The recent protest in Soweto, Gauteng, has put pressure on the government to speed up the process of regulating e-hailing services in South Africa.

Transport Minister Barbara Creecy said the implementation of the National Land Transport Amendment (NLTA) Act will regulate how e-hailing services such as Bolt and Uber will operate in the country.

For illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Once the Act is implemented, the freedom of e-hailing drivers operating anywhere in the country will be limited.

The Act will require each car operating in the e-hailing sector to be branded or carry a sign indicating it is an e-hailing taxi. Additionally, each car must have an operating licence that stipulates an area in which it operates.

Umlazi pupils arrested after school vandalism [VIDEO]

Police have arrested pupils from a high school in Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), after a video showed them vandalising their own school. They will also face a disciplinary hearing by the school.

A video is circulating on social media showing pupils from Mzwamandla High School allegedly vandalising their school and carrying weapons to school.

Picture: iStock

The video shows pupils using a knife to cut electricity cables from a classroom.

The implicated pupils are seen pulling electricity cables from the ceiling and ripping them from the wall, while other pupils watch from outside.

Malema proposes solution to one-way migration of Nigerians to South Africa

EFF president Julius Malema says Nigerian nationals are not the cause of South Africa’s problems.

He was speaking at a gathering of Nigerian lawyers in Enugu state, Nigeria, on the weekend. Malema said that when Africans attack each other, it diverts the anger from the real enemy.

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Facebook/Economic Freedom Fighters

“If we want to end one-way migration, where Nigerians are forced to leave home in search of opportunity in South Africa, then we must integrate our economies.

“We actually do not need a Visa between South Africa and Nigeria, in the same way we do not need a Visa for our people to travel in their own continent.

‘I cannot pretend’ – Tshepo Miya opens up about rocky marriage on Married at First Sight Mzansi

“I cannot pretend, if I’m not okay, then I am not okay.” These words from Married at First Sight South Africa groom Tshepo Miya perfectly sum up the emotional rollercoaster of his marriage to Palesa Mphaki.

Eight weeks into the hit reality show, Tshepo admits that married life on-screen has been far from smooth sailing.

Tshepo Miya. Picture: Supplied

The fourth season of Married at First Mzansi, airing Sundays on Mzansi Magic and streaming on Showmax, has already delivered jaw-dropping twists.

With brand-new experts, bold singles, and marriages built on a daring social experiment, the drama is keeping viewers hooked. Among the couples, Tshepo Miya and Palesa Mphaki have quickly become the most talked about couple, but for all the wrong reasons.

