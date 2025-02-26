Top 10 stories of the day: Trauma for SANDF soldiers | KZN calls for Marriage Bill changes | Table mountain fire spreads

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the need for soldiers arriving home from the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to be evaluated urgently, after spending more than 30 days without specialist medical treatment.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal residents share concerns about the Marriage Bill as public hearings continue.

Furthermore, a change in conditions and strong gusting winds overnight has led to Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) fires spreading.

Weather tomorrow: 27 February 2025

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in Mpumalanga, North West, Northern Cape, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal, while extreme fire danger is expected in parts of the Northern Cape. full weather forecast here.

The trauma of war: Returning SANDF soldiers’ 30 days of pain

Soldiers arriving home from the conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) will need to be evaluated as a matter of urgency.

Their physical condition may not have been fully confirmed yet, but there is a race to examine the extent of the psychological damage caused.

Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

The ceremony to bid farewell to their deceased colleagues has gone, with the time and urgency it took to get the injured home drawing the ire of some.

The critically wounded arrived yesterday morning at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion. They were sent for urgent medical attention.

Marriage Bill: Here’s why KZN residents want lobola regulated and consent removed for polygamy

Public hearings on the Marriage Bill continue in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), and residents have shared their concerns.

The public hearings are conducted in line with section 59 of the constitution of South Africa, which mandates that parliament include the public in its law-making process.

Picture: iStock

While residents appreciated efforts for greater recognition of Customary Marriages and cultural practices associated with them, they also expressed concerns on some of the concerns.

The lobola price was among the concerns raised.

Table Mountain fires spread even further: Here are the areas closed and under alert

A change in conditions and strong gusting winds overnight has led to Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) fires spreading towards Tafelberg Road and Vredehoek.

Firefighters are battling escalating wildfires after a blaze broke out in the Newlands Ravine on Sunday and flared up on Tuesday.

Picture: SANParks TMNP

“All available resources from the TMNP fire management team, NCC Wildfires, Volunteer Wildfire Services, Working on Fire, Provincial Disaster Management, Enviro Wildfire Services, and the City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue Services have been diverted to various sections along Tafelberg Road, Red Hill and its surrounding areas to contain the fire,” said SANParks Senior Communications Manager Charles Phahlane.

Sassa grant card switchover leaves beneficiaries sleeping outside, allegedly denied medical care

With the deadline for replacing South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) gold cards with black Postbank cards less than a month away, there have been several serious concerns with reports of grant recipients sleeping outside of facilities and others allegedly being denied medical care.

During a portfolio committee meeting on Wednesday, members of parliament expressed that the 20th March deadline is insufficient.

Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

The date was initially set for 28 February but was later extended. According to Sassa, when the deadline approaches, beneficiaries will not be able to use the old cards.

‘I know this isn’t the end’: Kitshoff’s wife pens heartfelt message as he retires due to injury

Aimee Kitshoff, the wife of Springbok legend Steven Kitshoff, has penned a heartwarming message following his retirement.

The 33-year-old Springbok and Stormers star officially announced his retirement on Tuesday due to a neck injury sustained in September last year.

Retired Springbok and Stormers star Steven Kitshoff and his wife Aimee. Picture: Instagram/@steven_kitshoff

In a statement issued by the Stormers, Kitshoff said his specialist neurosurgeon advised that continuing to play would present a high risk of further injury. This led to his decision to retire.

Here are five more stories of the day:

