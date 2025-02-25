Top 10 stories of the day: New ANC KZN leadership | Black children’s struggles | Charges against Gwamanda withdrawn

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has unveiled the newly appointed leaders set to steer the party in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Meanwhile, challenges for a black child in South Africa are many, and the latest report from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) is no better.

Furthermore, former Johannesburg mayor and Al Jama-ah councillor Kabelo Gwamanda scored a win at the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

Weather tomorrow: 26 February 2025

The weather service has issued warnings for severe thunderstorms in Limpopo, flooding in KwaZulu-Natal, damaging winds in the Western Cape and fire risks in multiple regions. full weather forecast here.

‘Nobody has been thrown to the streets’ —Mbalula as new ANC KZN leadership unveiled

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has unveiled the newly appointed leaders set to steer the party in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Mbalula held a media briefing in Durban on Tuesday to reveal the names of ANC members appointed to the provincial task team.

ANC secretary-general, Comrade Fikile Mbalula during a media briefing on 20 July 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

The ANC’s national executive committee (NEC) recently resolved to restructure KwaZulu-Natal’s provincial executive committee (PEC) following a report from the national working committee (NWC).

Will the working class ever be able to join the middle class?

South Africa’s working class will not find it easy to break into the middle class, although it is now the fastest-growing segment in the country. Millions of households have moved up from poverty or the working poor, but the next step will be very difficult, as breaking into the middle class has become significantly more challenging.

According to a recent study by the UCT Liberty Institute of Strategic Marketing commissioned by Liberty and Standard Bank, 1.2 million households joined the working class in the past decade. This segment is defined as households earning between R8 000 and R22 000 per month.

Picture: iStock

These households represent a quarter of South Africa’s population and largely consist of individuals with some tertiary education. Despite some having the benefit of dual incomes, their earnings remain below R22 000. Low economic growth, high debt and limited resources hinder their upward mobility, Motlatsi Mkalala, executive head of Middle Market at Standard Bank, says.

Stats SA paints grim picture for black children in South Africa

Challenges for a black child in South Africa are many, and the latest report from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) is no better.

Stats SA released its Marginalised Groups Indicator Report for 2023 on Tuesday. The report details the South African population that experiences a higher risk of poverty.

Picture: iStock

According to Stats SA, in 2023, children made up 33.7% of the South African population — 50.1% boys and 49.9% girls.

Bring our troops home: Major development in SANDF injured’s return

Wounded South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers have arrived home from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The early-hour arrival comes two weeks after the bodies of 14 dead soldiers were repatriated from the eastern parts of the central African nation.

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The SANDF confirms that some soldiers require high-level medical care and have been transported to a medical facility in Pretoria.

Gwamanda scores win in court

Former Johannesburg mayor and Al Jama-ah councillor Kabelo Gwamanda scored a win at the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

The mayor appeared in court on fraud.

Former City of Johannesburg mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

He handed himself over to the Protea North Police Station on Friday, 18 October 2024. This is amid allegations against him initially raised by former Joburg mayor Mpho Phalatse in May 2023.

