Top 10 stories of the day: Why KT Molefe wants bail | IDT bribery attempt | McKenzie slams ‘racist’ podcast

News today includes controversial businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe insists that being charged with murder should not automatically disqualify him from being granted bail.

Meanwhile, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson says he plans to meet with the Independent Development Trust (IDT) board following allegations that the entity’s suspended CEO, Tebogo Malaka, attempted to bribe a journalist.

Furthermore, Gayton McKenzie, the Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader and current Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, has vowed to take legal action against the Open Chats Podcast after a viral clip surfaced showing its hosts making derogatory and racist comments about the coloured community in South Africa.

Weather tomorrow: 7 August 2025

Saws has issued a warning for severe thunderstorms in parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Gauteng, with risks of flooding, hail, and wind damage. Cold weather with scattered showers is expected across most provinces, with light snow possible in high-lying northern areas until Friday. Full weather forecast here.

DJ Sumbody murder: Here’s why Katiso ‘KT’ Molefe thinks he should get bail

Molefe appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday for his formal bail application.

Controversial businessman Katiso Molefe appears for bail application at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on 6 August 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

The alleged mastermind was arrested alongside three hitmen in connection with the murder of South African artist Oupa John Sefoka, widely known as DJ Sumbody.

New roles for Joburg leaders as Dada Morero reshuffles his mayoral committee

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero is set to restructure his mayoral committee

The Citizen has reliably learnt that Morero has decided on Loyiso Masuku as the MMC for Finance.

Johannesburg City Council meeting at the Connie Bapela House in Braamfontein. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

Masuku previously occupied the position of MMC for Group Corporate & Shared Services.

Macpherson breaks silence on IDT CEO Tebogo Malaka bribery attempt

On Wednesday, news publication Daily Maverick released video footage of a meeting between Malaka, IDT spokesperson Phasha Makgolane, and journalist Pieter-Louis Myburgh.

Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

The meeting reportedly took place over the weekend, on 3 August, at a restaurant near Stellenbosch, Western Cape.

Lesufi suspends two community safety officials amid financial irregularities probe

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has suspended the provincial community safety head of department (HOD), Nontsikelelo Sisulu, and the department’s chief financial officer, Mduduzi Malope.

The duo was suspended with immediate effect on Tuesday, 5 August 2025.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi. Photo: The Citizen/Nigel Sibanda

Lesufi explained that the suspensions are a precautionary measure to ensure fair and unbiased investigations.

‘It’s racism’ – Gayton McKenzie plans legal action against Open Chats podcast

In the video, the podcasters claimed that coloured families engage in incest and described the community as “crazy”.

Minister Gayton McKenzie. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

The remarks have sparked public outrage, prompting political leaders, civil society and ordinary citizens to demand accountability and legal barriers.

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Fuel price drop | Tariffs could hike Shein prices | Antony Hamilton and Vusi Nova collab?