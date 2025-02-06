Top 10 stories of the day: Sona 2025: GNU’s five-year plan | SA funds 90% of ARVs | Tyla joins Met Gala host committee

News today includes President Cyril Ramaphosa has outlined South Africa’s plans and priorities for the next five years under the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Meanwhile, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has revealed that South Africa finances 90% of its antiretroviral (ARV) programme through its own fiscal resources, with only 10% of support coming from global funds.

Furthermore, South African music sensation Tyla has been announced as part of the host committee for the 2025 Met Gala.

Weather tomorrow: 7 February 2025

The weather service warns forecasts of severe thunderstorms, heavy rain, and extreme heat across multiple provinces, with localised flooding and fire risks expected. – full weather forecast here.

Sona 2025: Ramaphosa outlines GNU’s five year plan

President Cyril Ramaphosa has outlined South Africa’s plans and priorities for the next five years under the Government of National Unity (GNU).

Ramaphosa delivered the 2025 State of the Nation Address (Sona) at the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday.

President Cyril Ramaphosa at Cape Town City Hall on 15 February 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

The president opened his address by paying tribute to the 14 South African National Defence Force (SANDF) soldiers who lost their lives in combat in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

He named each fallen soldier and announced that the South African flag would be flown at half-mast for a week starting Friday.

CONTINUE READING: Sona 2025: Ramaphosa outlines GNU’s five year plan

Viral videos prompt bullying investigation at Centurion high school [VIDEOS]

Sutherland High School in Centurion will hold a disciplinary hearing regarding an alleged bullying incident involving two Grade 10 students after videos made by the alleged victim’s mother went viral.

A mother of a Grade 10 girl at the school posted videos on TikTok claiming that her daughter was being sworn at, isolated and harassed by a Grade 10 boy.

Picture: iStock

After the videos went viral, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane expressed his concern about the alleged bullying incident and said the department has a zero-tolerance stance.

“Following this meeting, we can confirm that the school will initiate a disciplinary hearing, subject to the availability of both parents to participate in the process,” the department spokesperson Steve Mabona said.

CONTINUE READING: Viral videos prompt bullying investigation at Centurion high school [VIDEOS]

SA funds 90% of its HIV/Aids ARV programme, Motsoaledi reveals amid Pepfar uncertainty

Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has revealed that South Africa finances 90% of its antiretroviral (ARV) programme through its own fiscal resources, with only 10% of support coming from global funds.

The minister appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Health to discuss the potential impact of withdrawing Pepfar funding on South Africa’s health programmes.

Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

According to Motsoaledi, the country currently manages 271,608 staff members across 27 districts, with the vast majority being government employees.

CONTINUE READING: SA funds 90% of its HIV/Aids ARV programme, Motsoaledi reveals amid Pepfar uncertainty

‘Two guys trying to kill each other’: Dricus, Strickland ready for ‘war’

Having battled it out for 25 minutes the last time they met, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) middleweight title holder Dricus du Plessis is expecting another war when he puts his title on the line against American Sean Strickland.

The two will meet again at UFC312 in Sydney in the early hours of Sunday morning (SA time) to finally put to bed the question of who is the best between the two.

Dricus du Plessis talks to the media in Sydney ahead of this weekend’s fight against Sean Strickland. Picture: Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Their previous meeting was a five-round battle of attrition which left both fighters bloodied and bruised and ultimately saw DDP take the title from then champion Strickland via a split decision.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Two guys trying to kill each other’: Dricus, Strickland ready for ‘war’

Tyla joins star-studded host committee for 2025 Met Gala: Here’s what it means

South African music sensation Tyla has been announced as part of the host committee for the 2025 Met Gala.

The prestigious event, set to take place on 5 May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, serves as the primary fundraiser for the museum’s Costume Institute and is considered one of fashion’s biggest nights.

Grammy award-winning singer Tyla. Picture: Instagram/@tyla

As a member of the host committee, Tyla will play a role in promoting and shaping the event alongside other influential figures like Simone Biles, Spike Lee, Janelle Monáe, and Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

CONTINUE READING: Tyla joins star-studded host committee for 2025 Met Gala: Here’s what it means

