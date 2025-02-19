Top 10 stories of the day: Budget postponement | Zanzou license suspended | Vet Springboks, youngsters attend Bok camps

Here’s your daily news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

Weather tomorrow: 20 February 2025

According to South African Weather Service (Saws), widespread showers and thundershowers are expected over KwaZulu-Natal’s north-western parts on Wednesday and Thursday, with up to 100mm of rainfall forecast for the northern regions, coastal areas, and adjacent interiors. This poses a high risk of localised flooding.

The warning extends to the Eastern Cape, Free State, North West, and Mpumalanga, where heavy downpours could lead to dangerous conditions. full weather forecast here.

Budget speech postponement embarrassing but might be sign that GNU works

The embarrassment of postponing the budget speech until 12 March could have been avoided if the ANC communicated with the speaker in advance to postpone when the ruling party saw that they would not reach consensus on increasing VAT by 2%, but on the other hand it shows how well the government of national unity works.

Prof. Bonke Dumisa, an independent economic analyst, says it is unfortunate that the differences between the ANC and DA on the issue of any tax increases had to play itself out so badly and embarrassingly this afternoon.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana addresses the media in Cape Town on 19 February 2025. Picture: GCIS

“The ANC has been in power for a long time and understands how these things work. Upon realising that the issue of a possible 2% increase in VAT was going to be very divisive and would divide the community, it would have made sense to postpone.”

ANC mayor in North West on sick leave after sex video leak

The mayor of the Ngaka Modiri Molema District in North West has taken a one-month sick leave after an explicit nude sex video of her was leaked in a WhatsApp group of her party’s provincial structures.

Norah Mahlangu, an ANC mayor in Tswaing Local Municipality, was embarrassed after her video was allegedly leaked to various party members in the province this week.

Norah Mahlangu, an ANC mayor in Tswaing Local Municipality was embarrassed after her video was allegedly leaked to various members of her party. Picture: iStock

In the video, which has been widely circulated on social media platforms, Mahlangu can be seen on a bed removing her black bra to expose her breasts.

Gauteng Liquor Board suspends Zanzou nightclub’s operating licence

The Gauteng Liquor Board has suspended Zanzou nightclub’s operating licence with immediate effect.

On Wednesday, the GLB said the liquor licence was suspended due to ongoing criminal investigations.

Zanzou nightclub in Pretoria. Picture: X/@Am_Blujay

Zanzou was thrust into the spotlight this week after videos surfaced of the brutal assault and sexual abuse of five young men at the venue.

WATCH: Tyla’s ‘spirit tunnel’ moment hits over 6 million views in less than 24 hours

Tyla’s ‘spirit tunnel’ moment on The Jennifer Hudson Show has gone viral, gathering more than 6 million views on TikTok in less than 24 hours.

A ‘spirit tunnel’ welcome is a popular tradition on Hudson’s show, where the staff sing and dance for special guests as they walk onto the set.

Tyla on The Jennifer Hudson Show. Picture: Screenshot/X

The ritual has been used to surprise many international superstars, including Angela Bassett, Common, Ariana DeBose, Gwen Stefani, and Serena Williams, to name a few.

Masuku, Roche, Steyn join World Cup veterans in Bok camps

Eighteen World Cup-winning Springboks and a bunch of promising youngsters have been invited to attend a virtual Springbok alignment camp on Wednesday, 27 March, following the first in-person camp in Cape Town from Monday 10 to Wednesday 12 March.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus last week named a group of 56 players, all SA-based, to attend the year’s first alignment camp.

Bok boss Rassie Erasmus. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

The virtual camp will be with mainly overseas-based players as well as a few potential stars of the future and players Erasmus wants to get to know better.

Here are five more stories of the day:

Yesterday’s News recap

